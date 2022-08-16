If you’re working to create a healthier, more balanced lifestyle for yourself then you likely have a collection of habits that you’ve integrated into your daily routine to help reach your goals. And what’s healthier than a regular, consistent bathroom schedule?

Pooping each day is important for overall health and generally feeling great in your body, but what if we told you that some of the positive habits you’re engaging in may actually mess with that restroom routine? Eating highly processed foods, failing to drink enough water, and generally avoiding exercise are some of the better known belly bullies to ditch—but there are also some seemingly healthy habits that may lead to bathroom woes.