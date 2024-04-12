Years ago in California, smoking was allowed indoors, in restaurants, and basically anywhere else. Then legislators realized, per the medical community, that second-hand cigarette smoke was also a public health hazard, along with smoking. The concept of smoking and nonsmoking sections in restaurants, bars, and nightclubs was introduced. Within a short period of time, it became abundantly clear that smoke permeated any area regardless of ventilation. The conclusion: it is impossible to prevent cigarette smoke from filtering into other areas of a room. Soon, all public indoor smoking was banned in California. The take-away message of this obvious issue is that you cannot separate smoke from the nonsmoking areas—it simply does not work. Nor can we separate our emotional, psychological, and mental health from our physical health—it is simply not possible. Hence your mind-body connection is impossible to separate.