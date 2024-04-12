Advertisement
Why Men Ignore Their Mental Health—And How To Break The Cycle
Over the years, I have had several men experience the onset of cardiac arrest (heart attack) in my office while talking about an ex-wife, a heartbreaking experience, or a significant romantic loss. The sudden onset of physical symptoms come on in a serious, painful, frighting manner.
My male clients, ages twenty-eight, thirty-six, and forty-four, were all in seemingly good health then suddenly felt enormous chest pain pressure (like someone was sitting on their chest), tingling sensation in their arms, and shortness of breath. All three men wondered out loud if they were having a heart attack or a panic attack. Their physical symptoms began escalating—more chest pain and dizziness. The panic attack idea was dismissed by all three men, who had previously suffered them. Each of these men immediately sought emergency medical treatment; ironically, they had no hesitation seeking medical help in that moment.
Fortunately, getting immediate medical attention saved each of their lives, per their own admission in the following months. At the onset of their heart attacks, all three men were discussing their feelings of anger, hopelessness, and psychological loss when their bodies signaled trouble. It’s interesting to note that each of the guys told me later that they had felt similar physical and emotional sensations days prior to their heart attacks and ignored them.
Question 1: have you noticed a physical sensation in your Body while talking about emotionally charged issues?
Full disclosure: I am included among the majority of men who postpone their preventive medical care. Like the majority of the brotherhood, I didn’t have time; my insurance deductible was high; I was building my psychological practice; and whatever excuses worked. I tore my vertebral artery at the base of my neck running and had a stroke that almost ended my life. I was completely paralyzed on the right side of my body within ten seconds. I knew I was dying (people know this during a near-death experience) and internally pleaded with my higher self to spare my life.
During the first forty-eight hours, I fortunately regained about 95 percent of my movement. I spent the following eight days in the intensive care unit, which felt like eight months. Needless to say, every doctor I met during my week in the hospital lectured me. They all told me how lucky I was not to be permanently paralyzed or dead (all movement fully came back to my body within a week). This medical crisis changed the course of my life; the psychological issues of avoidance, maintaining proper health, work-life balance, father-son issues, and a host of buried issues all resurfaced as I lay in the hospital.
After my brush with death, I had to ask myself what else was I running from. All that I knew when I left the hospital was that I never wanted to have a stroke—or anything like it—again. It took six months before I felt as if I was fully back in my body again.
Think about the three questions posed in this chapter. What is your first answer—not the proper response but the one in your gut? Make a mental note of your answer or write in the margin or at the end of this chapter. These questions can be helpful in reconnecting with lost or forgotten parts of your life. Your body is as important as your ability to think clearly and to function personally and professionally at your highest level.
Question 2: what is your Body currently saying to you?
Getting back to our mind-body connection is part of the masculine journey of developing balance and fulfillment, which all men address at some point in their lives. Women are typically more attuned to their bodies with monthly reminders about having babies someday. Men tend to rely on a crisis to address their health (both body and dental), as I am guilty of doing.
Years ago in California, smoking was allowed indoors, in restaurants, and basically anywhere else. Then legislators realized, per the medical community, that second-hand cigarette smoke was also a public health hazard, along with smoking. The concept of smoking and nonsmoking sections in restaurants, bars, and nightclubs was introduced. Within a short period of time, it became abundantly clear that smoke permeated any area regardless of ventilation. The conclusion: it is impossible to prevent cigarette smoke from filtering into other areas of a room. Soon, all public indoor smoking was banned in California. The take-away message of this obvious issue is that you cannot separate smoke from the nonsmoking areas—it simply does not work. Nor can we separate our emotional, psychological, and mental health from our physical health—it is simply not possible. Hence your mind-body connection is impossible to separate.
Your mental health and your physical health cannot be separated
Chinese medicine is based on this fundamental truth: everything in a person’s life is interconnected; it is a fluid operating system, interacting to create a harmonious balanced life. When there is disharmony in a person’s system (i.e., unresolved personal issues, illness, money worries, dating, and endless life factors), this imbalance creates disease within the body over time. It is a scientific principle that all systems within an organism work together for the good of the whole. Gentlemen, we are not any different!
Operating like a robot isn’t sustainable long term; you can’t live your life in your head. Being a cerebral guy isn’t bad, but it can’t be your only option to function emotionally and relationally. Your feelings matter; the deliberate or unconscious avoidance of them eventually leads to catastrophe, such as the loss of relationships with your children, poor health, isolation, divorce, rage, contempt toward your family or partner, and an overall unhappy life. Over the years, countless men have sat in my office who were extremely wealthy (i.e., billionaires) and professionally powerful but emotionally and psychologically bankrupt.
You can’t work fourteen hours a day, drink only coffee or energy drinks, eat fast food, skip sleep, argue with the competition, and expect a good emotional outcome. Our lives are a composite of multiple factors, and these factors together produce a healthy life. Our bodies crave homeostasis: our natural state is health, balance, and smooth interactions. Western medicine acknowledges underlying psychological issues, unseen casualties of emotional upset, early life traumas, depression, and chronic anxiety and their collateral damage on the physical body.
Yo, I need some fucking help! Those six words changed my life! —John Wald, NBA All Star discussing how he dealt with physical injuries that affected his mental health. John Wald is a great example of a man who is rich, gifted, famous, and not invincible. Experiencing a possible career ending knee injury and the enormous struggles that come with physical recovery is daunting. Most of us think that we are the only ones who struggle with physical and emotional issues. Regardless of their situation in life, men are more similar to each other than they are dissimilar.
John Wald is an example of our commonality, not exclusivity. No man is beyond his body’s needs and wants.
Question 3: how am I creating physical and emotional Balance in my life?
In sports, men readily accept that emotional loss impacts a team’s performance in the next game or the next season. Why are we any different? We are not. Our physical well-being is directly impacted by our feelings, thoughts (critical or positive), choices, actions, life events, stress, losses, money worries, personal beliefs, and lifestyle. The point is that men of all ages have psychological feelings that connect to our physical well-being.
For instance, it is very difficult to get up Monday morning when your girlfriend ended your two year relationship over the weekend via a text message. It is difficult to fall asleep even though you are physically exhausted, worrying about your rent payment due in three days, and currently unemployed. These naturally occurring mind-body connections seem basic and obvious, yet they can cause profound health issues. Men and change are not usually good friends until our nemesis, despair, shows up with a cancer diagnosis or a stroke (in my case). Despair is the driving force for men to become disciplined, motivated, and proactive about changing their lifestyle and mental health.
Excerpted with permission from Modern Masculinity: A Compassionate Guidebook To Men's Mental Health by Stephen B. Poulter. Reprinted with permission from Prometheus Books.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN