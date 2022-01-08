Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that ferment in the colon. When the probiotic bacteria in your gut consume these fibers, they then produce unique nutritional metabolites like short-chain fatty acids that are beneficial to overall health.* Prebiotics also help with mineral and nutrient absorption and maintaining a healthy balance in the gut.*

It is important to note that all prebiotics are fiber, but not all fibrous foods are prebiotic. Fiber has other benefits in the gut, but prebiotic fiber specifically shows benefits relating to your gut bacteria.* Without prebiotic fiber, the bacteria in the gut cannot thrive—and over time, less bacterial diversity can lead to other unwanted impacts (like increased bloating and gas).*

Some foods that contain prebiotics include: