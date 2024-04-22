Beyond the benefits to their physical and mental health, cognitive development, and emotional regulation, Fider says being in nature “helps children develop a connection to the natural world which might include the development of empathy for living things – plants and animals alike – and they can learn ways to protect and preserve the earth. In today’s fast-paced, technology-driven society, the simplicity and beauty of nature provide children with opportunities to appreciate life’s small wonders, from the chirping of birds to the vibrant hues of a sunset, enriching their lives in profound ways.”