Pro Parenting: 3 Ways To Encourage Kids To Love & Explore Outdoors
The lure of electronics is pretty powerful, especially when it comes to entertaining the kids.
For the most part, devices are quiet and engaging, and with the proper controls in place, they’re pretty safe—compared to, say, neighborhood traffic and stranger danger.
The problem, though, is that with each passing year, our affinity for technology is causing future generations to lose touch with life (and play) outdoors.
And while the days of all the neighborhood kids riding their bikes to some secret location, digging in the dirt just for fun, and clotheslining their friends may be long gone, all is not entirely lost.
Ahead, Carlene Fider, PhD, a Core Faculty Member at Pacific Oaks College, shares some great ideas to help parents encourage kids to love and explore the outdoors.
What can kids gain from getting up and getting outside?
“Encouraging children to explore and love the outdoors offers a myriad of benefits related to their physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” says Fider. “Physically, outdoor activities like running, climbing, and hiking promote movement, aiding in the development of motor skills, coordination, and strength. Mentally, spending time outdoors exposes children to natural light and fresh air, which can enhance mood and mental clarity while offering a break from the overstimulation of technology. Nature’s calming effect reduces stress and anxiety, providing a sense of freedom and space for exploration.”
But that’s certainly not the end of it.
Finder adds, “Outdoor play also provides opportunities for children to push their physical boundaries, fostering confidence and resilience as they conquer challenges such as difficult hikes or mastering new skills like riding a bike.” Moreover, she notes, “The outdoors can stimulate creativity and imagination, encouraging children to invent games, stories, and adventures.”
And while she tells mindbodygreen that being outdoors is great for the individual, Fider says it can ultimately benefit the world around them as well.
“Outdoor experiences cultivate a sense of connection and appreciation for nature, instilling values of environmental stewardship and responsibility from a young age.," she says. "This can be so necessary given the reality of climate change. Socially, outdoor play can teach kids valuable skills like communication, conflict resolution, and cooperation (if children engage in activities with peers).”
What are the benefits of being out in nature?
Beyond the benefits to their physical and mental health, cognitive development, and emotional regulation, Fider says being in nature “helps children develop a connection to the natural world which might include the development of empathy for living things – plants and animals alike – and they can learn ways to protect and preserve the earth. In today’s fast-paced, technology-driven society, the simplicity and beauty of nature provide children with opportunities to appreciate life’s small wonders, from the chirping of birds to the vibrant hues of a sunset, enriching their lives in profound ways.”
How can parents get kids outside and foster a love for nature?
Here, what parents can do:
Model the behavior
“Leading by example and demonstrating a personal appreciation for the outdoors is a great way to support children’s engagement with the outdoors,” says Fider. “While some may be unable to go for hikes and long walks, activities like caring for a plant, gardening, and even stargazing may be good places to begin to spark an interest in being outdoors and engaging with nature.
Make being outdoors fun and engaging
Fider says, “Where possible, plan outdoor activities that are enjoyable and age-appropriate. This may involve incorporating games, scavenger hunts (for stones, birds, or other things that exist in nature), or nature crafts to make outdoor adventures fun and interactive.”
Fider notes that parents can even combine technology and nature. For example, she says, let your kids “take pictures of things in nature, then have them create a storyboard on the subject that they can then share with the family. In this way, learning is connected to nature.”
Talk about nature
And finally, Fider says, adults should look for opportunities to talk about nature and be intentional about it. She notes you don’t have to literally be out in nature to enjoy and share the experience.
For example, parents can encourage thoughtful exploration even while traveling in a vehicle. “Talk about what you can see out the window – the sun, the clouds, the birds, the trees, the sunset, the rain, a rainbow, etc.,” she says.
“That could be the starting point to suggest getting outdoors to explore the things they saw. Another idea is to encourage children to notice and share observations about seasonal changes, wildlife sightings, or natural phenomena like lightning and cloud formation.”
Fider says casual observations could spark a deeper interest down the line. “This might then lead to the desire to go camping, explore a lake, waterfall, or botanical garden, or even go vegetable or fruit picking, then use the ingredients to make something together for a meal.”
