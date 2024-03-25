Advertisement
Stir-Crazy Kids? Parenting Experts On How Teach Kids To Entertain Themselves
Whether we’re talking Spring break, Summer break, Christmas, or long weekends indoors on bad weather days, extended time off from school often comes with a soundtrack of “I’m bored.” That, in turn, means that parents everywhere are loading up the family calendar six ways from Sunday to entertain their kids. The fact is, in the absence of structure, boredom is almost inevitable. Well, parents, we’re here to tell you — relax. It’s okay for your child to get bored; it’s actually good for them, and when they do, there are some pretty fantastic activities they can do to entertain themselves.
Mariel Benjamin, VP of Groups and Content at Cooper Parenting and Director of Programs at Mount Sinai Parenting Center, tells mindbodgyreen that it’s not just the kids who are bored. “Very few of us are good at being bored anymore.” she says “We don’t wait for deliveries, we don’t send snail mail, we can’t stand to make conversation in an awkward moment. Our ability to wait and to tolerate boredom is diminished across society.”
As to how we got here, Benjamin says, “Screens are just one way we have broken this ability. Thanks to the overstimulation that screens provide, we have made it much, much harder on ourselves.” Benjamin adds, “Screens provide so much stimulation to the brain (think dopamine hits with each click of a button) that coming off of them can make everything feel boring. It’s literally like a high, making the rest of the world feel dull.”
Moreover, Benjamin says, gamification has really doubled down on this for kids, “making it harder and harder for them to manage slow, normal moving content or the real world.”
Noting that “Kids need downtime, unstructured (child-led) play, exercise, creative opportunities, human connection, and social interactions with peers to support healthy development," Benjamin shares a host of activities kids can do when boredom strikes.
Activities kids can do to entertain themselves
Toddlers
It's incredably important for kids this age to have unstructured playtime. This aids in their development.
Fort building
“Let your child set up a tent or make their own fort inside,” says Benjamin. While she notes that parents can help their child “strategize about the setup,” she also suggests encouraging teamwork among siblings.
Benjamin says that not only can the kids direct where the play goes, but “making a fort requires collaboration and pretending. It also encourages connection and synchrony.”
Sticky Notes Searches
Sounding as easy as it is fun, Benjamin suggests “Taking sticky notes (ideally different sizes and colors) and placing them all over a certain area of the house (the wall, the chairs, the fridge),” Then ask your child to go on a sticky note “hunt” and collect as many as they can.”
Benjamin says, “This game is great for both gross motor and fine motor development. You can even encourage your toddler to grab the sticky notes using two fingers (pincer grasp), which really works those small muscles in their hands.”
School-age
School age kids may be begging to hang out with their friends or be on screens, but encourage them to find activities at home, too.
Taste testing
Benjamin says kids can try “Picking a favorite food category - fruit, veggies, crackers, even cookies — and getting a selection of different choices to try. Once they have their set up, everyone can “take turns closing their eyes (or using a blindfold) and tasting the different foods. The gang can then write down their guesses and compare notes.”
“This is a sensory experience (and mindfulness exercise) plus some good ‘ol fashion fun,” says Benjamin. “Testing hypotheses (making guesses and tasting) is great practice for budding scientific minds.” She adds, “We especially love doing themed taste tests, like apples around the fall or holiday cookies in the winter.”
Cooking/baking
While this one may need some adult supervision, it’s a great boredom buster. Benjamin says, “Work with your child to find an interesting recipe. Start simple. We suggest cupcakes, cookies, or a smoothie. Encourage your child to get the ingredients, read the recipe, and measure out the amounts. As they get more comfortable, they can start to choose recipes that are more complex. For an added challenge, encourage them to DOUBLE or 1.5 the recipe. Talk about math!”
For older kids (maybe the tweens), Benjamin says parents can “give them an opportunity to make their own recipe. They can write it down, test it (like a real test kitchen), report back, and make tweaks as necessary.”
Aside from eating delicious baked goods, Benjamin says, “Working in the kitchen requires resilience, patience, and a growth mindset. Plus, it promotes math, reasoning, impulse control and attention, and independence.” Noting that parents don’t necessarily have to participate, Benjamin suggests they “stay close by to make sure their child is making safe choices, and encourage them to get creative when mistakes inevitably occur.”
Teens/Tweens
It's important for kids this age to establish their independence. Here's how to let them do it responsibly.
Walking or hiking
When the weather permits, Benjamin suggests encouraging older kids to get outside. It could be walking, biking, running, or making an obstacle course together. “Physical exercise is essential for all of us, and exercising together is also a way to spend time together without the pressure of an agenda. Sometimes, the best conversations come from the moments they aren’t staring at each other.”
