Raising a wild child, quite obviously, involves the wild: You need to get outdoors and embrace nature. But there are many times in life when that is just not possible: Perhaps it's a rainy day with no signs of abating. Maybe you need to work from home and need to be on your computer during work hours. Maybe your kid caught a cold and needs to stay indoors to recover. Maybe you don't live near enough to the great outdoors and just can't fit in a park visit.

There are plenty of reasons you're stuck inside—and while sometimes that calls for a movie and popcorn, you don't always have to default to screen time (and there are plenty of reasons you might not want to). Instead, there are a few easy, fun, creative ways to bring the outdoors in.

This is all especially true given summer is waning and fall is fast approaching. Soon your kids will start up school again and won't have the same free time to run outdoors and embark on excursions. But just because school time tends to mean more structured time doesn't mean you can't keep some of these principles going.