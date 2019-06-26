Yes, we are fully aware that the wonders of smartphones and technology mean that you can effortlessly find your way along a trail, read up on all the plants you find on the way, and snap a few photos—all in one handheld tool. But there is a certain joy, resourcefulness, and independence that comes with figuring out something with a hard copy. (Even if it means carrying a few extra things.)

"A lot of parents say, Oh we get out in nature, but then they'll be attached to their device the whole time—and what sort of message does that give to a kid?" asks licensed physiologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS. "It's important kids learn that phones aren't the answer. What did you do when you were a kid? You survived, right?"

If you are going on an established trail, you can likely find and print a map from the park website. If not? Get a little crafty and find your route on Google Earth. As for the book, find one depending on the activity or terrain. Maybe it's birdwatching if you're out in a park; a book to help you identify plants and seeds if you're gardening; an illustrated guide to trees if you're on a hike. And if you're debating what level of book to buy? Err on the side of more advanced. "Kids are smart—way smarter than we give them credit for," says teacher and author Esther Wojcicki. "Let them surprise you."

Another fun thing to bring, especially if your kid is more comfortable indoors with arts and crafts, is a sketchbook with coloring pencils. "Drawing helps you pause and quiet down, and to do this in a natural setting is especially rewarding because as you quiet down, the environment raises its volume, so to speak," says Jessica Dalrymple, a botanical art instructor. "When you focus your attention on nature in this concentrated way, you enliven what you are observing as well as the surroundings by tuning in to nature on a wavelength you would not otherwise."