Even our kids, they have days. There are some days where they just run outside and they are in the zone and they are in it, and they just are having fun and playing. Then there are days where they are tired, and it takes more work to get them engaged. But it varies.

On the days they aren't as excited, sometimes you just have to be like, "OK this is what we're doing, we're going outside." It's less romantic, but I just think it's so good for them to be out there regardless if they are in the mood for it at the moment or not. And then, from there, it's usually just getting over the hump. And during those times that they've pushed through, they're really glad they did. Like, for example, getting outside to go for a run is hard. But then after, you're usually happy you did it. The same goes for kids too. And the other parents I talk to, who now have older kids, say that just the best thing you can do is make them get outdoors—even if they don't want to.

Of course there are times you need to call it quits. And every parent knows their kid pretty well: You know the point that you should nudge them and the times you shouldn't. For example, where we live [in Estes Park, Colorado], we can get howling winds, and in those times it just doesn't become as fun anymore; it starts outweighing the benefits of being outdoors. Or if we're hiking, sometimes they start getting tired, which is totally understandable! (Kids are allowed to be tired or just be over it.) Or, more likely, when we run out of snacks. So you just need to pay attention and listen to them. You, as a parent, will know when you've reached a tipping point.