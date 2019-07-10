If you find yourself reaching for your phone during family dinner, you're not alone: In a recent study published in the journal Child Development, only 11% of parents reported no technological interruptions. But in that same study, the data showed that parents' technology behaviors can lead to behavioral issues like oversensitivity, hot tempers, and hyperactivity.

Another study suggests that parental predictability is what's key, and interruptions (perhaps that come from checking emails or Facebook) can affect brain development, especially with pleasure sensors. "Ideally we want to raise kids that enjoy things, whether that's nature or otherwise," says study author Tallie Z. Baram, M.D., Ph.D. "Imagine a mom interacting with her child: She holds a toy up, sets it on the table. She holds another toy up, sets it on the table. She's engaged with the toys and looks excited; the kid is going to be engaged and their pleasure system will respond." And when you disrupt this interaction, it's perhaps showing the child that this isn't interesting or rewarding enough to stimulate pleasure.

One tip from Jessica Abo, parent and author of Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look on Social Media: Delete your social media from your phone or at least move it to the last screen, so it's not as present. Also: Turn off all non-urgent notifications. "We have started creating this phantom buzz in our heads, so we think that someone is commenting on our Instagram or messaging us and we imagine a buzz, but it's not there. It just an element of FOMO. And so you've caused this distraction for no reason."