There is some truth to the fact that you should address fears head-on. Say, for example, your kid gets squeamish around worms. And when you're out gardening (at home or in a community garden), you should try to show them one—but don't force it on them. Maybe all it is, is a quick look at first, and then you can build up to having them touch it. Eventually, they'll likely overcome some of the fear and be able to be around bugs more easily.

"Many kids do well with these things; they just need a little push to go and do it," says Beurkens. "But the second they do, they're usually fine. Kids are actually really good about this stuff. Many learn easily."

And one key point, says Beurkens, is you need to model enthusiasm. Kids can pick up on any anxiety you might have, so if you are jittery while doing something, they will too. So when you give them a little nudge—whatever the activity—express your excitement.

There, of course, is a limit. If you can sense your kid is having a real fear of what's happening—be it on a new hiking path or confronted with a critter—you need to sense when not to push them. "If your kid is really having a panic or shutting down over it, you should stop; no growth happens in that moment," she says.