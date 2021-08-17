Stir-Crazy Kids? How To Transform Your Living Room Into A Playground (Safely)

As parents, we know that play is important, but it can trigger other difficulties. It seems we have to strike the perfect balance between keeping our kids safe, and letting them truly engage with this wild world. We don’t want to be helicopter parents (which has been connected to more difficulty as our kids transition into the real world), but parenting obviously involves a degree of setting our kids up for success. That’s why, once we know they’re safe, we defer to the magic mantra: Let go, let grow.

There’s no better place to practice this philosophy than in the comfort of our own home. In fact, all the benefits of free play can be enjoyed right in our living room with a little inspiration, like the Brentwood Home Play Couch. This Play Couch, along with a couple other tricks we have up our sleeve, will transform your living room into a playground (and classroom) in no time. Here’s how to do it: