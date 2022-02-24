Is Loving Nature Genetic? New Research Suggests That It Could Be

In my experience as a sustainability editor, I've found that most meaningful eco-actions don't stem from fear, but love. It's the love for a particular spot outdoors or for future generations threatened by climate change that urges us into action. In honor of the most lovey-dovey month of the year, why not use the last few days of February to reconnect to a spot in nature that you really adore? Whether it's your backyard or a nearby riverbank, visit a favorite place with a weather-proof journal and pen in hand, and write a love letter to the special spot.

Think about the ways it has inspired and supported you, restored and refueled you, as you craft your note. (Here's our guide to love letter writing if it's been a while.) Keep your letter somewhere where you can easily revisit it on off days to reconnect to your "why" and remember your intention to live with a light impact on every landscape you encounter. Because chances are someone, somewhere, really loves it.