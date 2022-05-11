3 Alfresco Activities To Inspire More Family Time This Summer

As the temperatures rise and the sun begins to shine, there is no excuse not to spend every free moment outdoors. In fact, we should spend every free moment outdoors. A regular dose of nature is exactly what we need to keep us healthy and grounded after hours spent behind the computer screen. It's not only what we need, but it's what our kids need too.

We know that when you have kids, spontaneity is rarely an option. So we did the planning for you by putting together a few of our favorite outdoor activities, as well as the prep work needed to keep kids busy and parents happy. Just make sure to lather everyone up with plenty of sunscreen before diving into your summer itinerary. And for a family-favorite sunscreen that's thoughtfully formulated, environmentally conscious, and doesn't leave you with that greasy, cakey feeling, make sure you're stocked up on Bare Republic.