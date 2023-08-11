These Chef Hacks Make Grilled Fruits & Vegetables Taste Even Better

Meat tends to take center stage at barbecues, but vegetables shine on the grill too. High-heat caramelizes their natural sugars, lending them a slight char that deepens their flavor. Onions become sweet and tender over a flame, while corn takes on a smoky edge.

If your experience grilling veggies starts and ends with pepper and onion skewers, fear not. We consulted Morgan Jarrett, the executive chef at STATE Grill and Bar who specializes in vegetable-forward cooking, about how to grill your greens (and reds and yellows and purples). Here are her top tips: