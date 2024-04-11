Skip to Content
Integrative Health

13 Common Misconceptions About Caffeine & What The Research Says

Hannah Frye
April 11, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
milk pouring into a glass of ice coffee
Image by Alberto Bogo / Unsplash
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

In recent years, the wellness industry has popularized delayed caffeine intake, a habit championed by neurobiologist Andrew Huberman, Ph.D., to mitigate the afternoon energy slump. While some have reported benefits, recent research challenges this and other caffeine myths. 

Here, the research every coffee drinker should know. 

13 myths busted about caffeine consumption

A new study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition found that, “​​There is no evidence that caffeine ingestion upon waking is somehow responsible for an afternoon ‘crash’1 or that delaying consumption would somehow prevent this if it did occur.”

In addition to this finding, the study consolidates and summarizes decades of scientific literature—providing rather black and white answers to a host of our most pressing caffeine FAQs. And we’ve condensed the key findings of the remaining 13 questions below. Get ready to take notes. 

1.

Does caffeine dehydrate you at rest?

Researchers suggest that moderate daily caffeine does not appear to cause dehydration. However, much higher doses (more than 5 cups of coffee in one day) may induce a slight elevation of urine output and could lead to dehydration.

Nevertheless, the typical consumption of caffeine (i.e. usually in a beverage) has little to no effect on fluid balance, they add. In short, be sure to drink water in addition to your caffeinated beverage, especially when consuming more than a few cups in one day.

2.

Does caffeine dehydrate you during exercise?

"Factors such as sweat rate, fluid replacement, and genetic factors have a greater impact on one’s hydration level compared to moderate caffeine consumption alone,” the study states. So any dehydration that occurs during exercise is more likely to be related to fluid replacement (i.e. how much water you drink during your workout or after) rather than the caffeine itself.

3.

Does caffeine decrease body weight and fat mass?

The current body of evidence doesn’t support the use of coffee as a fat-loss aid, researchers note. While some studies show promise, there’s often a lack of consistency with factors like dietary intake, dose, and pre-trial caffeine consumption deeming the findings less valid. 

To say the least, more research is needed to confirm that coffee can help you lose fat on its own.

4.

Does habitual caffeine consumption influence the performance response to it?

The majority of evidence says no, regularly consuming coffee will not hinder your response to it in an athletic performance setting over time—eliminating the idea of "caffeine tolerance," at least in a research setting.

Further, data suggests you may need 6-9 milligrams of caffeine per kilogram of body weight to reach a performance-enhancing effect. For a 150-pound individual, this looks like 408-612 milligrams of caffeine, which equates to 4-6 cups of coffee (yes, that’s a lot and is not recommended for everyone). 

5.

Does caffeine affect upper vs. lower body performance/strength differently?

This depends on the dose of caffeine and individual muscle differences, but researchers generally suggest that caffeine impacts upper and low body performance and strength equally. 

6.

Is there a relationship between caffeine and depression?

Caffeine intake can offer temporary relief from certain depressive symptoms and, for some, even improve overall mood. However, experts warn against excessive consumption as it can worsen anxiety, disturb sleep, and result in adverse mental health consequences. 

7.

Can too much caffeine kill you?

Technically yes, but this is rare and is sparked by an overdose. For people consuming coffee and tea (read: not caffeine pills or other spiked beverages), it’s not something to worry about. 

8.

Are there sex differences regarding caffeine’s effects?

Now the research on this topic is pretty mixed, researchers say. However, they do add that caffeine can improve sports performance regardless of sex, but some studies report greater performance advantages in men. 

We know there's a significant gender gap in medical research, so it's fair to assume more studies should be completed on women and men to reach a solid conclusion.

9.

Does caffeine work for everyone?

There is “substantial variability” among people’s responses to caffeine’s performance-enhancing effects. It is possible that some people don’t respond to caffeine at all—but researchers note that it’s quite rare. 

10.

Does caffeine cause heart problems?

There’s a handful of factors that impact one’s cardiovascular risk in relation to caffeine including dose, frequency, how it is consumed (i.e. through coffee or tea), and individual differences in metabolic and genetic factors. Finally, researchers conclude that, “There is no evidence that low to moderate intake of caffeine has adverse effects on cardiac muscle.”

11.

Does caffeine promote the loss of bone mineral?

The evidence on this topic is split. Some research suggests that less than four cups of coffee is the threshold for bone mineral density and fracture risk, primarily impacting women. However, they say, additional clinical research is needed to explore the potential dose-response relationship between caffeine consumption and bone health, also investigating confounding variables like diet, population, caffeine form, etc. before drawing conclusions. 

12.

Should pregnant women avoid caffeine?

The majority of observational studies and meta-analyses show that maternal caffeine consumption is associated with major negative pregnancy outcomes. The current recommendation from the National Institutes of Health is to keep caffeine intake below 200 milligrams daily during pregnancy.

13.

Is caffeine addictive?

There is evidence to suggest the potential for caffeine to be abused and spark withdrawal symptoms, but caffeine is not fully established as addictive right now. Still, this is very individual and should be taken into consideration on a case-by-case basis. 

Remember: Personal preference matters most

Now, while these findings are interesting and much-needed in the well-being industry (yes, these caffeine myths have gained traction as of late), ideal coffee intake is inevitably personal. 

clean coffee+

Finally, a great-tasting coffee you can trust

In fact, one mindbodygreen editor previously tested the time-delayed coffee consumption with great success, reporting better sleep quality, fewer mood swings, and more perks. You can read about her experience here

In addition to knowing what amount of caffeine works best for you (and what is too much), you may also consider where you’re getting your caffeine from. Some unwelcome side effects could be more related to coffee quality and type, what you add to your beverage (sugar, cream, etc.), and so on.

At the end of the day, you should do what's best for your mental and physical health, and consult a physician if you have more serious concerns about caffeine intake.

The takeaway

A new research study busted a handful of caffeine-related myths, luckily shedding some light on common rumors. Still, personal preferences should be at the forefront of decision-making when it comes to caffeine. Here, why black coffee can actually be great for your health (contrary to what some haters may claim).

