3 Quick Ways To Ease Jitters From Too Much Caffeine
Drinking the right amount of caffeine is a win like no other—you feel energized and inspired yet never shaky or high-strung.
However, that Goldilocks ratio often skews one way or the other, even if you stick to one or two cups a day.
So how can you perfect your caffeine intake to reap all of the benefits with none of the shakes? Dedication to your practice. To come, three hacks to try:
Don't drink coffee before you eat
This might sound redundant, but we truly can't skip this tip: If you get the jitters from drinking too much coffee, try sipping it after you've had breakfast. While some people can drink black coffee first thing in the morning, others are more sensitive.
"Some people are going to be very sensitive to coffee triggering an insulin response, even if the coffee is black or only has fat but no sugar," Vincent Pedre, M.D., medical director of Pedre Integrative Health, previously told mbg.
"When the pancreas releases insulin, blood sugar will drop subsequently. And within 30 to 60 minutes of drinking coffee, a blood sugar drop will cause uncomfortable weakness, shaking, and cravings for carbs or sugar."
To make a long story short: Chef up some eggs, a quick yogurt bowl, avocado toast, or a protein-rich smoothie before you consume coffee.
Dress up your cup
Even if you're drinking coffee later in the day, be it late morning or early afternoon, the same rule applies. However, you don't have to eat a full meal with every beverage—instead, dress up your cup with some protein and healthy fats.
Do so by adding the milk of your choice, protein powder, or collagen powder if you want to add simultaneous gut and skin benefits. (Plus, collagen coffee may even help balance your blood sugar!) Just make sure you opt for hydrolyzed collagen peptides, as that's the form best absorbed by the body.
Hydrolyzed collagen peptides can support better hydration, smoother skin, and improved skin quality. Specifically, research has shown that collagen can support skin elasticity1 and potentially make fine lines appear smaller.
What's more, a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial also found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were seven times higher2 than those who did not take collagen supplements. Not sure where to find a trusty supplement?
Opt for half-caff midday
Plenty of folks enjoy an occasional latte in the early afternoon. However, the full caffeine boost might keep your energy levels high well into the evening, infiltrating your wind-down routine.
To ensure your coffee helps you finish the day with motivation but doesn't keep you up, consider choosing half-caff coffee, opting for one shot of decaf espresso in your latte, or you can sub in a matcha latte instead.
The takeaway
For those prone to caffeine jitters, it can be difficult to balance your need for energy without overdoing it. For a more enjoyable coffee experience, try to eat before you drink your first cup of coffee, add protein and fats to your cup, and stick with half-caff in the afternoon.