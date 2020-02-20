Brussels Got You Bloated? An N.D. Explains Why & How To Avoid It

Sulfur is one of the most abundant minerals found in the body, following calcium and phosphorus. So it’s no wonder naturopathic doctor and New York Times bestselling author Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D. advocates for sulfur-rich diets, which help to naturally cleanse the body. Unfortunately, most sulfur-rich foods, like cruciferous vegetables, can lead to bloating. So how do we eat healthy and combat the discomfort?

During a mindbodygreen podcast Petrucci explained why certain vegetables—hello Brussels sprouts—can cause bloating and the best way to manage those gut reactions.

“A lot of people when they're on their health journey...have to start with repopulating the gut,” she said. “When your body is fighting to get repopulated and healthy, a lot of times these vegetables [Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage] will blow you out.”

The discomfort of bloating—though temporary and necessary to create a healthy gut—might lead people to assume the veggies are causing more harm than good. But instead of reducing your intake, try preparing them differently.