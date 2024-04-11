Skip to Content
Integrative Health

The Gentle But Effective Sleep Aid Reviewers Say Is "Like A Lullaby" 

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe
April 11, 2024
By Emma Loewe
mbg Contributor
Emma Loewe is the former Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen. She is the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us" and the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care." Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,500 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes.
April 11, 2024

While getting to sleep quickly is ideal, the best nights of sleep happen gradually. They start with a yawn, transition into a quieter mind and heavier body, and end when you drift into dreamland. But many sleep aids cut this relaxation process short in favor of a sudden, jarring exhaustion. Not to mention, hormonal supplements like melatonin can lead to nightmares once you fall asleep and grogginess once you wake up.

Looking for a supplement that works with your body's natural relaxation response to preserve that subtle wave of sleep? Sleep support+ is a nonhormonal formula that's designed to be gentle yet effective. It's made from a thoughtful combination of ingredients, starting with magnesium bisglycinate—an essential mineral involved in the production of neurotransmitters that promote relaxation and quiet nerve activity.* It also includes jujube—a functional fruit that integrative medicine physician Robert Rountree, M.D., calls "the best thing going for enhancing the quality of sleep."* "One thing I particularly like about [jujube] is that it is also a food that is very gentle and doesn't knock people out or cause hangovers the morning after taking it," Rountree previously told mindbodygreen. The sleep supplement is capped off with PharmaGABA®, a clinically researched neurotransmitter that helps our brains slip into rest-and-relaxation mode.*

Here's how taking sleep support+ one to two hours before bed is helping enhance people's natural relaxation response so they can fall asleep quickly but comfortably:*

A gentle lullaby that teases you closer to sleep

"I'd take them at 8:00 pm, do my nightly routine, lay down and watch an episode or two with the wife, and then start to feel the gentle tug upon my eyelids. Not the chemically induced '[you're going to go] to sleep now,' but a gentle lullaby that teases you closer to sleep."*

—Joshua P.

Gentle sleep support

"After reading how bad many over-the-counter sleep aids were for your brain, I did some research and found this brand. While it doesn't 'knock you out,' it does help in a more gentle way. I'm glad I found it and would recommend it to a friend."*

—Rev L.

Sweet relief!

"So many [sleep supplements] have melatonin which I cannot take.... The best sleep support I have tried. Just sweet sleep, with no morning grogginess."*

—Carol D.

This really worked!

"It made me sleepy exactly as the recommended dosage says. Within 90 minutes of taking it, I was dozing off. I slept all night and did not feel groggy the next day."*

—Marisa K.

No nightmares...just gentle sleep

"I have used a lot of different sleep support supplements, but this product is superior. No nightmares...just gentle sleep."*

—Patricia C.

The takeaway

By working with your natural sleep architecture, sleep support+ can help you fall asleep pleasantly and gradually and wake up ready to go.* Learn more about the product here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Why Mental Healthcare Needs To Be More Accessible To Black Americans
Mental Health

Why Mental Healthcare Needs To Be More Accessible To Black Americans

Tamieka Welsh, MSW

I'm An Orthopedic Surgeon: 3 Workout Tips For Stronger Bones, Joints & Muscles
Integrative Health

I'm An Orthopedic Surgeon: 3 Workout Tips For Stronger Bones, Joints & Muscles

Jason Wachob

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)
Paid Content | Solaray

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)

Devon Barrow

6 Best CBD Lotions & Creams For Aches & Joint Comfort
Integrative Health

6 Best CBD Lotions & Creams For Aches & Joint Comfort

Jamey Powell

The Little Known Reason B Vitamins Are Essential For Cognitive Function*
Integrative Health

The Little Known Reason B Vitamins Are Essential For Cognitive Function*

Morgan Chamberlain

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow
Integrative Health

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid
Integrative Health

Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid

Sarah Regan

I'm Paranoid About My Liver, But This Supplement Gives Me Peace Of Mind*
Integrative Health

I'm Paranoid About My Liver, But This Supplement Gives Me Peace Of Mind*

Jen Howard

4 Ways To Help Your Body Clear Out Modern Toxins ('Cause There's A Lot)
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Help Your Body Clear Out Modern Toxins ('Cause There's A Lot)

Morgan Chamberlain

