The Gentle But Effective Sleep Aid Reviewers Say Is "Like A Lullaby"
While getting to sleep quickly is ideal, the best nights of sleep happen gradually. They start with a yawn, transition into a quieter mind and heavier body, and end when you drift into dreamland. But many sleep aids cut this relaxation process short in favor of a sudden, jarring exhaustion. Not to mention, hormonal supplements like melatonin can lead to nightmares once you fall asleep and grogginess once you wake up.
Looking for a supplement that works with your body's natural relaxation response to preserve that subtle wave of sleep? Sleep support+ is a nonhormonal formula that's designed to be gentle yet effective. It's made from a thoughtful combination of ingredients, starting with magnesium bisglycinate—an essential mineral involved in the production of neurotransmitters that promote relaxation and quiet nerve activity.* It also includes jujube—a functional fruit that integrative medicine physician Robert Rountree, M.D., calls "the best thing going for enhancing the quality of sleep."* "One thing I particularly like about [jujube] is that it is also a food that is very gentle and doesn't knock people out or cause hangovers the morning after taking it," Rountree previously told mindbodygreen. The sleep supplement is capped off with PharmaGABA®, a clinically researched neurotransmitter that helps our brains slip into rest-and-relaxation mode.*
Here's how taking sleep support+ one to two hours before bed is helping enhance people's natural relaxation response so they can fall asleep quickly but comfortably:*
A gentle lullaby that teases you closer to sleep
"I'd take them at 8:00 pm, do my nightly routine, lay down and watch an episode or two with the wife, and then start to feel the gentle tug upon my eyelids. Not the chemically induced '[you're going to go] to sleep now,' but a gentle lullaby that teases you closer to sleep."*
—Joshua P.
Gentle sleep support
"After reading how bad many over-the-counter sleep aids were for your brain, I did some research and found this brand. While it doesn't 'knock you out,' it does help in a more gentle way. I'm glad I found it and would recommend it to a friend."*
—Rev L.
Sweet relief!
"So many [sleep supplements] have melatonin which I cannot take.... The best sleep support I have tried. Just sweet sleep, with no morning grogginess."*
—Carol D.
This really worked!
"It made me sleepy exactly as the recommended dosage says. Within 90 minutes of taking it, I was dozing off. I slept all night and did not feel groggy the next day."*
—Marisa K.
No nightmares...just gentle sleep
"I have used a lot of different sleep support supplements, but this product is superior. No nightmares...just gentle sleep."*
—Patricia C.
The takeaway
By working with your natural sleep architecture, sleep support+ can help you fall asleep pleasantly and gradually and wake up ready to go.* Learn more about the product here.
