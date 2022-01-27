12 mbg Readers Rely On This Supplement To Wake Up Energized & Alert*

The Supplement That's Helping mbg Readers Wake Up More Energized & Alert*
Most of us have had the experience of taking a sleep aid only to wake up fuzzy and out of sorts in the morning.
While sleep-promoting supplements can help make us tired enough to fall asleep quickly, sometimes, the benefits end there.* With sleep support+, mindbodygreen aimed to formulate a product that goes further for your sleep.
The ingredients in sleep support+—magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®—work synergistically to not only help people fall asleep faster but stay asleep through the night.* This means more time spent in those deep, restorative sleep stages like REM and Stage 3, which translates to more energy in the morning.
Nights of deep sleep can set the tone for energized, productive, and breezy days. They certainly have for these reviewers, who are waking up invigorated after taking the powerful yet gentle product:*
1. "Good sleep makes for a better day."
"Before sleep support+, I would wake up multiple times through the night and never feel quite rested when I would get up for the day. My schedule was busy, and my sleep was becoming an issue. In comes sleep support+ ... and I finally start falling asleep faster, not waking up and when I get up for the morning, I feel very rested. It's like it makes me sleep harder, longer. I am in love with this product and give it my highest recommendation. Not only do I sleep much better, but my good sleep makes for a better day."*
—Mallory O.
2. "My mind and body feel ready for the day."
"I can't believe the results. I wake up feeling refreshed. My mind and body feel ready for the day. I also do not have any lingering 'hangover' feeling like I do with other products."*
—Cynthia P.
3. "No grogginess upon waking."
"I'm falling asleep like I used to when I was a child. No noticeable before or after-effects. No grogginess upon waking. I fall right back to sleep when I wake up in the middle of the night."*
—Michele K.
4. "I don't wake up as much through the night, which helps me rest, and I am not groggy in the morning."
"I have been taking sleep support for over a month, and I have found that I don't wake up as much through the night, which helps me rest, and I am not groggy in the morning."*
—Angelina A.
5. "I've slept until my morning alarm went off and felt so much more rested!"
"This product really works! I've tried several generic magnesium supplements to help me sleep, but nothing ever worked. In the last month, after using sleep support, I've slept until my morning alarm went off and felt so much more rested!"*
—Kirsten W.
6. "I am waking up refreshed."
"This product is giving me the much-needed sleep quality after just giving birth a few months ago. I am waking up refreshed, and it has been helping me manage stress and mood! I may need to order more frequently, as my husband has been taking them daily as well!"*
—Tash Y.
7. "Feel restored with no side effects of waking up groggy."
"I've been working on improving the quality of my sleep for years. Decided to take sleep support+ because of my strong loyalty to mbg. Surprisingly, my overall sleep scores were good but better yet, my deep and REM charts surpassed all of my previous scores. Besides the numbers, I do feel restored with no side effects of waking up groggy."*
—Debra D.
8. "It totally changed the way I sleep and how I feel in the morning."
"I had been using a magnesium supplement, but this was a game-changer. It totally changed the way I sleep and how I feel in the morning. I no longer wake up in the night, and I feel more refreshed in the morning. Really love the product!"*
—Jessica H.
9. "I finally can start my day feeling rested & refreshed."
"Definitely recommend this for deep, restful sleep. I finally can start my day feeling rested & refreshed."*
—Cynthia K.
10. "I wake up feeling rested."
"After struggling for years now of not sleeping well I recently got worse, and after only a couple of hours of sleep a night, I was desperate for sleep. I tried sleep support+ and began to sleep better right away. I get so much better sleep now, and there is no grogginess in the morning I wake up feeling rested."*
—Valerie H.
11. "I sleep so soundly and wake up less foggy than previously."
"I have taken magnesium at night for years to help with aching muscles and sleep. Adding GABA to the mix, wow, I sleep so soundly and wake up less foggy than previously. Highly recommend."*
—Heather F.
12. "I am waking up refreshed and ready for my day."
"I am so excited and impressed with how well this has been working for me. I take two and a half hours to an hour before bed and sleep all through the night! I am waking up refreshed and ready for my day."*
—Geneva N.
