12 mbg Readers Rely On This Supplement To Wake Up Energized & Alert*

While sleep-promoting supplements can help make us tired enough to fall asleep quickly, sometimes, the benefits end there.* With sleep support+, mindbodygreen aimed to formulate a product that goes further for your sleep.

The ingredients in sleep support+—magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®—work synergistically to not only help people fall asleep faster but stay asleep through the night.* This means more time spent in those deep, restorative sleep stages like REM and Stage 3, which translates to more energy in the morning.

Nights of deep sleep can set the tone for energized, productive, and breezy days. They certainly have for these reviewers, who are waking up invigorated after taking the powerful yet gentle product:*