4 MD-Approved Ways To Support Digestion On Vacation (Bye, Bye Bloat!)

Going on vacation is the best. You get a break from your everyday routine, you’re probably enjoying some stunning sights, and the food is generally unparalleled. But one side effect of vacation that's not so fun? The disruption of your bathroom routine.

Staying regular can be a struggle even at home, so hitting the road and changing your schedule may be a catalyst for some discomfort and straining when it comes to using the restroom on vacation.

Whether you’re preparing to go on a trip later this year and are looking to preemptively keep your gut in check, or you're currently on vacation and need a little support, we have the best tips for staying regular.