Say it with us: Exercise is skin care! "Exercise can be one of the best ways to reduce inflammation in your body, which is a contributor to the breakdown of collagen and elastin," says Barr about skin care in your 50s. Even if you haven't had a solid workout plan in the past, it's not too late: Research shows exercise can help reverse skin aging even in those who start an exercise regimen later in life. "It's not too late!" Barr adds.