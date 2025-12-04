There's A Full Supermoon In Gemini This Week—Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
It's almost time to say goodbye to 2025, but we've got one more full moon to get through first. This time around, it's in the sign of curious and chatty Gemini, and not only is it the final full moon of 2025, but it's also a supermoon.
The moon will be exact on Thursday, December 4, at 6:14 p.m. EST, with December's full moon known as the "Cold Moon." And with full moon's being a time of culmination and letting go, this is the perfect opportunity for inner reflection and release.
Depending on where this moon lands in your birth chart, however, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know for this full moon based on your zodiac sign.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
Feeling chatty, Aries? With this Gemini full moon in your third house of communication and information (the house associated with Gemini), you could have a lot of ideas, inspiration, or "a-ha moments" under this full moon. Luckily for you, Mercury retrograde recently ended, so you can finally do something with all those ideas.
If you've been wanting to have a particular conversation, for instance, or speak up about something important to you, now's the time to do it. You're being encouraged to say what needs to be said right now in order to move forward.
Taurus
Money on your mind, Taurus? This full moon in Gemini lands in the very house your sign is associated with: the second house of financial security and material possessions. It's familiar territory for you, but that doesn't mean you don't need to revisit it from time to time.
This full moon asks you to get curious and creative with your money and assets, as well as your time (which is an asset, too!). Whether it's releasing unsavory spending habits or letting go of limiting beliefs that keep you back from abundance, you can let them go now. Remember, the second house also deals with self worth, so mind yours under these moonbeams.
Gemini
With the full moon in your sign, Gemini, this is your time to shine! The Cold Moon lands in your first house of self and identity, marking a milestone of growth for you. Realizations could come flooding in as you enter this new chapter, but you're more than prepared to take the first steps.
Your job? Stay open to change and transformation as you integrate these insights and lessons. Think back to last year's Gemini full moon, as well as the Gemini new moon six months ago. Acknowledge how far you've come—and get excited for all the good that's to come.
Cancer
This could feel like an especially deep or transformative full moon for you, Cancer, as it lights up your 12th house of the subconscious, endings, and closure. The next full moon will be in your sign, but right now, a chapter is closing for you. This could, of course, spark fear—but it's also sparking your intuition.
The 12th house is a spiritual and dreamlike realm, so you could be feeling particular mystical under these moonbeams. Pay attention to your dreams (you'd even do well to write them down upon first waking up), journal about what's coming up for you, and get curious about your inner shadow. When in doubt, follow your gut.
Leo
With this Cold Moon illuminating your 11th house of larger community and networks, Leo, you might just find yourself in your favorite place: the spotlight. You're reflecting on and assessing the larger communities you're a part of, including how you're showing up for them—and how they're showing up for you.
It could be that you've outgrown a certain group, for instance, or you might feel inspired to get more involved. In any case, this is a great time for you to be social and put yourself out there. Whether connections are coming in or going, you're being encouraged to seek more aligned networks.
Virgo
How are things looking on the job front, Virgo? This full moon in fellow mutable and Mercury-minded sign, Gemini, is spotlighting your 10th house of career and destiny. That being said, your career or public image could be experiencing some changes and shifts right now.
You might have the itch to quit your job, for instance, or you're feeling eager about applying for a promotion. In any case, pay attention to these urges, and start visualizing what these opportunities could look like. As we gear up for a new calendar year, this is your moment to get ahead of the game in your career and let go of anything getting in your way.
Libra
You're certainly feeling the holiday spirit under these moonbeams, Libra, as this Gemini full moon lights up your optimistic ninth house of travel and higher learning. You could have the urge to expand your horizons at this time, for instance (whether physically or figuratively), feeling excited and hopeful about the future.
Of course, full moons are generally a time for reflection and release, so take this time to absorb the insights and ideas coming in before necessarily moving forward. This would, however, be a good time to pick up a new course, class, or subject that interests you.
Scorpio
Ready for a transformation, Scorpio? That's what you're known for under this Gemini full moon, which is set to spotlight your eighth house of transformation and intimacy. This is familiar territory for you, considering it's the house associated with your sign, so prepare to do what you do best: dig deep and transmute.
This moon brings you deeper in touch with yourself and your emotions, and you may even feel inspired to connect more intimately with your loved ones. Getting vulnerable isn't exactly the easiest thing for you, but Gemini's influence on this moon has you wearing your heart on your sleeve in order to get some things off your chest.
Sagittarius
This Gemini full moon has you zeroing in on your closest relationships, Sagittarius, as it moves through your seventh house of partnerships and longterm commitments. Those connections are top of mind for you right now, according to Quinn, and some may be working—but others may not.
Right now it's time to discern between the two, she explains. "Let this be a time to reflect and spark conversation when necessary to see what is working and what isn't within your relationships."
Capricorn
We're coming up on your birthday season, Capricorn, so what better time than now to slow down and enjoy a bit of self care? This Gemini full moon will be illuminating your sixth house of self-care, habits, and routine, giving you the perfect opportunity to regroup and get grounded.
If you've been feeling burnt out or overworked, for instance, consider this your permission slip to take some time to yourself. Remember that self care is not selfish—it allows you to show up in the world with a full cup. Use this moon to catch up on the areas of your life you've been neglecting, and you'll find everything else will start to feel a whole lot easier.
Aquarius
Has your spark been lacking lately, Aquarius? If it has, this is the moment to get it back, as the Cold Moon in Gemini makes its way through your fifth house of creativity, joy, and passion. Things that are blocking your passion and creativity, for example, may become obvious or come up in order to be released.
This is a good opportunity to reflect on your priorities, and whether those priorities are aligned with what truly brings you joy. Follow your heart under these moonbeams, express yourself without apology, and let your authenticity guide you.
Pisces
With this full moon in Gemini landing in your fourth house of home and family, Pisces, your home life could potentially use your attention right now. And with full moons being a time of release, this could look like a move, reorganizing, or even donating unwanted possessions that are cluttering your physical (and mental) space.
Allow room for things to change, including if those changes are dynamics within the home. You could have healing conversations with your loved ones right now, even if those conversations aren't easy. This is a communication-forward full moon, so don't be afraid to say what you need to say.
The takeaway
While this might be the last full moon of 2025, it's helping us set the stage for 2026. And with Gemini's excitable and curious nature at the wheel, it should feel like a breath of fresh air after November's heavy retrograde energy.
No matter your zodiac sign, be sure to do a full moon ritual or two to make the most out of this full supermoon.