Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Personal Growth

The ESTP Personality Type: Key Traits, Strengths, Weaknesses & More

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
September 26, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Key traits
Strengths
Weaknesses
ESTP compatibility
Traveler Woman In A Hat By The Motorcycle At Sunset Sky
Image by Alexander Grabchilev / Stocksy
September 26, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

According to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), each of us falls under one of 16 personalities. And in the case of the ESTP, this is one Myers-Briggs type that's pretty easy to spot because of its highly social and risk-taking characteristics.

The ESTP personality type

ESTP stands for Extroverted, Sensing, Thinking, and Perceiving. This personality type makes up roughly 4% of the population, with ESTPs twice as likely to be men than women.

According to licensed therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST, this type is sometimes referred to as "the Entrepreneur," and they're known to be very active, social, and even impulsive.

"They're risk takers. Even though they can be observant, they kind of just dive right into the situation—they are very passionate folks," she explains.

ESTP famous characters and people:

  • Madonna
  • Anna Wintour
  • Malcolm X
  • Angelina Jolie
  • John F. Kennedy
  • Donald Trump
  • Bart Simpson, The Simpsons
  • Gimli, Lord of the Rings
  • Bandit Keith, Yu-Gi-Oh!
  • Sirius Black, Harry Potter

5 traits of ESTP people

1.

Fast-paced

According to Blaylock-Solar, ESTP people are known for having somewhat of a "live fast, die young" attitude that wants to keep busy, experience a lot of things, and always be in the middle of something.

2.

Impulsive

That aforementioned fast-paced attitude often looks like impulsivity and impatience, with Blaylock-Solar noting that ESTPs tend to rush into things without much forethought because they enjoy risk and drama. This includes the things they say out loud, as well.

3.

Logical

Being a Sensing type, ESTPs are known to be logical, practical, and keen observers of their environment. "They can be a bit insensitive, living more in the intellectual space than being in touch with their emotions and feelings," Blaylock-Solar tells mbg, adding, "They're not as emotionally charged, but very practical, and they can reason very well."

4.

Passionate

The ESTP tends to be "very bold," according to Blaylock-Solar, and quite passionate in their expression. Rule-averse and highly original, the ESTP's passion often ends up presenting as defiance, she adds, noting that ESTPs want the autonomy to do their own thing as much as possible.

5.

Direct

Lastly, the ESTP is known for their directness, which could be viewed as a strength or weakness, depending who you ask. As Blaylock-Solar explains, they can come off as insensitive, though "directness can be very helpful, and it's a skill that a lot of people don't have—this type of personality is able to say exactly what they mean and mean what they say."

Common strengths of ESTPs

  • Social
  • Passionate
  • Direct
  • Logical
  • Practical
  • Original

Common weaknesses of ESTPs

  • Reckless
  • Risk seeking
  • Insensitive
  • Impatient
  • Rule breakers
  • Attention to detail can lead to "tunnel vision"

ESTP compatibility

When it comes to relationships, romantic and otherwise, ESTPs are going to attract people who enjoy their sociable, bold, and direct spirit. On the other hand, folks who are more sensitive and introverted might find ESTPs to be overwhelming and even harsh.

As Blaylock-Solar explains, they do have a way of loving without inhibition, but their adventurous attitude doesn't always translate to a desire for romance. These people want to keep things interesting, and their logical mind can be quick to let a relationship go if they get bored.

When they do commit, however, the relationship is sure to be fun, exciting, and full of action. "Having a partner who is more adventurous—who can go toe-to-toe with them—that would be helpful as opposed to someone who's not," Blaylock-Solar explains.

Board-certified clinical psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP, has previously echoed a similar point, writing for mbg that "Differences in extroversion/introversion may cause the most conflict in long-term relationships. Opposites in this dimension may really enjoy each other in the beginning, but over the long haul, the stay-home-vs.-go-out debate can result in repeated friction."

A few examples:

ESTP and INFJ

An INFJ has all the opposite traits of an ESTP, and say what you want about opposites attracting, but according to both Blaylock-Johnson and Hallett, these two may have difficulty connecting. INFJs are highly intuitive, sensitive, introverted, and structured, while ESTPs are not, and so there's not a lot of middle ground between these two personalities. (Here's more on INFJ compatibility.)

ESTP and INFP

Another particularly sensitive and intuitive personality type, the INFP is another type that may not click well with an ESTP romantically. As Dario Nardi, Ph.D., a personality expert and author of Neuroscience of Personality previously told mbg, INFPs' sensitive and idealistic nature can also make dating and intimacy a challenge to begin with, and with ESTPs being known for their brash and bold attitude, there could definitely be some tension here.

RELATED: ESFP Personality: 5 Traits, Strengths, Weaknesses + More

ESTP in the workplace

According to Blaylock-Solar, ESTPs as colleagues in the workplace are going to have a "work hard, play hard" mentality, and they expect everybody to do what they're supposed to be doing.

"If they are in a position where they feel like they have to carry the weight, then it's a problem—but if everybody is contributing in an equitable manner, these folks can be actually fun to work around."

Their impulsive and somewhat unstructured propensities can cause some difficulty, as they don't love following rules, which is why Blaylock-Solar adds this type also likes careers where they can work with people on their own terms.

Think something like sales: The ESTP still interacts with clients, but they won't necessarily be micromanaged by a superior while they're working.

These people are perceptive, original, and great networkers, so they will often thrive in client-facing roles, as well as roles in which they can be their own boss. (Hence the title "Entrepreneur.")

Common ESTP careers:

  • Sales
  • Marketing
  • Military or law enforcement
  • Athletics
  • Engineering
  • Real estate
  • Hospitality
  • Entrepreneurship

How to thrive as an ESTP

1.

Get in touch with your emotions

Being a highly logical personality, an ESTP can benefit from getting in touch with their emotions and, further, learning how to feel safe to express those emotions to others in a healthy, compassionate way.

"If you know that it's very challenging for you to get in touch with your emotions, instead of just leaning on that [as a defense mechanism], challenge yourself to grow in those areas, and figure out what ways to express and experience my emotions," Blaylock-Solar suggests.

2.

Tune in to your body

Blaylock-Solar also suggests ESTPs do some work to tune in to their bodies, especially when they're feeling particularly activated, impulsive, or passionate. Noticing what's going on in their bodies before they make rash decisions, she says, is beneficial "because sometimes our bodies tell us what we're feeling before our intellect."

3.

Slow down

And lastly, Blaylock-Solar says ESTPs would benefit from "taking a beat," as it were. This is an impulsive and risk-taking personality type, and that doesn't always serve them. Whether it's finding more structure in your everyday life, taking a pause before jumping into something, or just thinking before you speak, she says.

RELATED: The ISTJ Personality Type: Key Traits, Strengths, Weaknesses

FAQ

What is the ESTP personality type?

ESTP stands for Extroverted, Sensing, Thinking, and Perceiving, and they're known for being highly social and even a bit reckless. Some common traits exhibited by people with this personality type include bold, passionate, impulsive, social, practical, logical, defiant, and original.

Are ESTP types narcissists?

ESTP types have a certain defiant and self-centered attitude that can sometimes translate to narcissism. That's not to say every ESTP is a narcissist, but when unbalanced, this type does have the potential for displaying narcissistic qualities.

Who should an ESTP marry?

There is no one type that's a guaranteed match for any of the Myers-Briggs types, but given what we know about MBTI compatibility, an ESTP will thrive with a partner who is equally adventurous but perhaps offers some much-needed structure (like J types).

RELATED: ESTJ Personality: Key Traits, Compatibility, Characters + More

The takeaway

ESTPs, while sometimes a bit brash, are fun-loving, passionate people who love socializing, observing, and taking action. As long as you can keep up with their fast pace—and aren't easily offended—these folks can be exciting and energizing co-workers, friends, or lovers.

RELATED: ISFJ Personality: 20 Traits, Strengths, Weaknesses + More

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.