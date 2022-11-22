The ESFP Personality Type: Key Traits, Weaknesses, Compatibility & More
If you're not familiar, the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is a personality assessment that groups people into one of 16 personalities or types based on their preferences. And when it comes to those natural, "life-of-the-party" types, there's a good chance they're an ESFP. Here's what to know about this MBTI personality type.
Advertisement
The ESFP personality type.
ESFP stands for Extroverted, Sensing, Feeling, and Perceiving. According to John Hackston, head of thought leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company, ESFPs make up 6% of the population, and more specifically, 5.1% of men and 6.7% of women.
As he explains, this type isn't one to take themselves too seriously or box themself in with too much structure. Rather, he notes, they have a lighthearted approach that leans toward spontaneity and fun. "They are generally very easy to connect with and fun to be around," Hackston says, adding they also like to learn by doing.
Think Joey from Friends, or Dolly Parton, a famous example of an ESFP. They're not necessarily the people you'd entrust a really important business project to—but you would include them in your plans whenever you want to ensure a good time is had.
"They are often described as warm, caring, empathetic, generous, energetic, creative, encouraging, welcoming, independent, and spontaneous," Hackston says—though their spontaneous spirit can make them a bit unreliable, he adds.
ESFP famous people and characters:
- Paul McCartney
- Marilyn Monroe
- Elton John
- Dolly Parton
- Elvis Presley
- Serena Williams
- Jack Dawson (Titanic)
- Joey Tribbiani (Friends)
- Homer Simpson (The Simpsons)
- Ty Lee (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
- Gon Freecss (Hunter X Hunter)
- Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)
Advertisement
5 key traits:
Spontaneous
One of the telltale characteristics of an ESFP is their spontaneous, free-spirited nature. As Jack Dawson said in Titanic, "I figure life's a gift, and I don't intend on wasting it," and that quote about sums up the way these people approach life. In the mind of an ESFP, they're here for it all and can't afford to slow down.
Advertisement
Social
Along with being spontaneous, ESFPs are also incredibly social, due to their inclination toward extroversion. As Hackston explains, this type gets energized by "making the most of their social life and enjoying living in the moment." In short: If you want to know where the party's at, hit up your nearest ESFP.
Observant
Just because ESFPs like to have fun doesn't mean their heads are fully in the clouds. In fact, according to Hackston, they can actually be quite observant, in part thanks to their Sensing tendencies.
As psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP, previously explained to mbg, "I think of Sensing as information gathering through the here-and-now physical senses and generally more grounded in practicality." And Hackston notes that ESFPs, in this way, can quickly "gauge what others may need because they are keen observers of people."
Advertisement
Adventurous
Whether you want to travel the world or explore your own city, bring an ESFP along and you can be sure to get a solid dose of adventure. As Hackston tells mbg, these folks are not only energetic and independent, but they really prioritize adventure. They want to experience all the richness life has to offer, and if you can keep up, they're happy to have a travel buddy.
Flighty
An ESFP's tendency toward fun and experience-seeking does make them something of a free-spirit, which is all well and good—but can lead to a degree of flightiness when unchecked. As Hackston explains, this type can easily get distracted from obligations, "which may make it hard for them to keep committed to already existing projects or paths." This may lead to them being seen as inconsistent, or procrastinators, he adds.
Advertisement
Common strengths:
- Fun
- Sociable
- Adventurous
- Spontaneous
- Warm
- Caring
Common weaknesses:
- Inconsistent
- Easily distracted
- Procrastination
- Fickle
- Sensitive to criticism
- Restless
ESFP compatibility.
In relationships, ESFPs enjoy making people happy, and having a fun and exciting social life, according to Hackston.
However, he says, "the fact that they are too popular might raise red flags to their romantic partners." One, because it's difficult to make time for everyone, he says, but also, not every romantic partner is open to sharing an ESFP's attention and may feel forgotten or neglected.
ESFPs also like to experience a lot of variety in their lives, and that includes in their relationships. Hackston explains that individuals with ESFP preferences "will experiment a lot before they commit to someone," though he adds that when they are dedicated, "they are affectionate and caring partners."
In terms of general compatibility, Hallett notes that for any type, "The way your potential partner approaches the world and communicates (similar in sensing/intuition) is another good indicator of initial attraction." So in this case, Sensing types, like ESFPs, fare well with other Sensing types.
She also notes that differences in extroversion/introversion may cause the most conflict in long-term relationships, so ESFPs on the far end of the extroverted spectrum may want to keep that in mind and pair up with another extrovert.
And according to Hackston, ESFPs are likely to thrive with a partner who has a similar sense of adventure (i.e., an ISFP, ISTP, ESTP, and other ESFPs), as opposed to a more structured, planned life you would get with Judging individuals.
ESFP and INTJ
ESFP and INTJ are not two types that are typically or statistically thought of as compatible, though as Hallett notes, "mutual respect, good communication, common interests, and a strong friendship are still the best predictors of a successful relationship"—regardless of type.
That said, the way these two approach life (in terms of how they socialize, gather information, communicate, experience the world, and structure their lives) is fundamentally opposite. INTJ may require more stability than ESFP can provide, for example, and ESFP may not understand the way INTJ relates to and/or understands the world.
ESFP and INFP
As Hackston previously told mbg, INFPs prioritize depth and authenticity in relationships, as well as sharing the same core values. While they may not naturally click as well with an ESFP as they would with an ENFP, for example, should they share deep values there can be a connection there.
Nevertheless, the differences between these two in both extroversion versus introversion, and sensing versus intuition, could cause some relationship difficulty.
The ESFP at work.
At the office, ESFPs are almost sure to be popular co-workers who rally everyone together for happy hour drinks. As Hackston tells mbg, they tend to be inclusive, welcoming, enthusiastic, supportive, motivating, and encouraging to their colleagues.
And in terms of the actual careers they're attracted to or well-suited for, ESFPs prefer a creative, flexible, and innovative environment (i.e., a startup or smaller agency where they can grow and make things happen).
"ESFPs also bring a great deal of common sense and a realistic approach to the workplace," Hackston says, adding, "As they enjoy learning new things and taking part in diverse initiatives, their career may fluctuate quite a bit as their interests change and they develop new skills."
As leaders, ESFPs will consistently (maybe even constantly) help their team members, carefully assessing the impact of decisions for the team and mediating conflict, Hackston notes. "These individuals perform at their best when involved with occupations in which they can help others while learning new things," he adds.
ESFP careers.
Here are a handful of fitting career avenues for an ESFP to consider:
- Human resources
- Education
- Events or public relations
- Creative agencies
- Fashion
- Recreation
- Real estate
- Entertainer/performer
How to thrive as an ESFP:
Create structured systems that work for you.
According to Hackston, one of the best things an ESFP can do for themselves is figure out a degree of structure that makes sense to them. "Though making plans and following schedules may not be your forte," he says, "be open to creating those to keep up with your professional life and avoid disappointing people in your personal life."
Reel in your attention.
ESFPs may be better at multitasking than most, but no one can truly do their best work when their attention is divided. "It's exciting to do new things, but it is hard to find the bandwidth to have so many projects—gauge which are the ones that really catch your interest to focus on," Hackston recommends.
Don't forget to factor the future in.
Lastly, while living in the moment is great, Hackston notes it's important for ESFPs to also consider the future in their plans. "Weigh your decisions and try to think long term. Not every immediate response will have the desired impact in the future," he says.
FAQ
Is ESFP a rare personality?
With 16 different MBTI types, they're all "rare" to a degree, with the largest chunk of people being ISFJ (nearly 14%) and the rarest being INFJ (at less than 3% of the population). The ESFP is average in terms of its rarity, making up 6% of the population.
What are the ESFP's key weaknesses?
The ESFP wants to be adventurous and spontaneous, which can be fun—but also makes them easily bored, distracted, and even flighty. They can have a hard time committing (whether to projects or relationships), following through on things, and meeting deadlines, because they tend to live in the moment and without factoring in the repercussions.
Can an ESFP be serious?
Any of the MBTI personalities have room for growth and flexibility. Think of their corresponding characteristics as propensities more than hard-and-fast rules. So yes, while ESFPs aren't typically known for being serious, a well-evolved ESFP can certainly understand when particular circumstances require a more thoughtful approach.
Who should an ESFP marry?
The ESFP enjoys socializing and adventuring with their significant other, so these folks will likely be content when paired up with someone who can keep up with them, whether it's their busy social calendars or their next weekend getaway. And similarly, they won't necessarily mesh as well with people who prefer more structure and planning to spontaneity.
The takeaway.
The bottom line is, ESFPs brighten a room with their energy and welcoming spirits. They're adventurous, sociable, and spontaneous, and while it can be hard to actually schedule a get-together with them, you can be sure you'll have a good time when you do.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.