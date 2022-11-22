ESFP stands for Extroverted, Sensing, Feeling, and Perceiving. According to John Hackston, head of thought leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company, ESFPs make up 6% of the population, and more specifically, 5.1% of men and 6.7% of women.

As he explains, this type isn't one to take themselves too seriously or box themself in with too much structure. Rather, he notes, they have a lighthearted approach that leans toward spontaneity and fun. "They are generally very easy to connect with and fun to be around," Hackston says, adding they also like to learn by doing.

Think Joey from Friends, or Dolly Parton, a famous example of an ESFP. They're not necessarily the people you'd entrust a really important business project to—but you would include them in your plans whenever you want to ensure a good time is had.

"They are often described as warm, caring, empathetic, generous, energetic, creative, encouraging, welcoming, independent, and spontaneous," Hackston says—though their spontaneous spirit can make them a bit unreliable, he adds.