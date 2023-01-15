The ESTJ may not be considered the most emotive or romantic personality type (in fact, Nardi says they can actually be prudish and unromantic), but they are direct, straightforward, and authentic. So what they may lack in romance, they make up for in stability and reliability.

And as board-certified clinical psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP, previously wrote for mbg, "Research has shown that having two personality types in common may make for the best combinations. Specifically, if you and your partner are the same in sensing/judging (ESTJ, ESFJ, ISTJ, ISFJ), there's a greater than 70 percent chance of compatibility."

To that end according to Nardi, "At first blush, we might think that some types—namely, ISTJ, ISFJ, ENTJ, and INTJ—are good fits. And yes, ESTJs do tend to pair up with these types. But with ENTJ, the relationship can be overly business-like, in an unsatisfying way, and with the other three, the ESTJ's style may overshadow (that is, crush) their introverted partner." He also adds that ESTPs can work well with ESTJs because they complement each other.

What ultimately matters for ESTJs in a relationship is stability, values, growth, and goals, so if they meet someone who can align with their vision, that would indicate good compatibility. And because these folks are known to be consistent and steadfast, their relationships tend to be predictable and a place of safety.