When it comes to their romantic lives, and even friendships, the ENTJ is likely to seek people with whom they can have open debates, Hackston says, as well as honest (and sometimes challenging) conversations about anything that interests them.

"They value when people speak their minds, share their thoughts, and are persuasive. They probably won’t display emotions and be romantic all the time, but will treat their loved ones with balance and fairness, leaving space for frank and direct dialogue," he explains.

They're often solution-oriented, he adds, and that applies in their relationships too: "In a conflict situation, they will likely try to find a quick solution and can disregard what others feel while they focus on a resolution."

In terms of being friends with an ENTJ, "some good advice is to avoid drama, say what you think, and be ready to argue your corner," says Hackston. And in terms of dating one, he notes that if they feel under appreciated by their S.O., they tend to feel frustrated and disconnected.

When it comes to compatibility with other MBTI types, Hackston says ENTJs relate better to those with the same Intuition-Thinking preference—that is, other people with both "N" and "T" in their types—so ENTPs, INTJs, INTPs, or another ENTJ. "Although all types can be compatible and create positive and balanced relationships," he adds.