Only 3% Of The Population Has This Contrarian Personality Type — Do You?

In relationships, ENTPs are ultimately "die-hard pragmatists," according to Nardi. "They love sharing ideas and talking about new ideas and want a partner they can share a life of the mind with," he says. But while they may be quick to say hello or go on a date, they often hesitate to go beyond that, he adds.

According to both him and Blaylock-Solar, the ENTP's tendency toward being argumentative is also something to watch out for in the relationship context. "They tend to debate as opposed to considering the feelings of their partner, so that's definitely an area for growth," Blaylock-Solar says. "But because they're willing to push the boundaries on traditions and be open-minded and spontaneous, that can be a really good asset within relationships."

Given that both personal growth and intellectual stimulation are important to this type, Blaylock-Solar also says these things will be a priority within relationships, too. "These are folks who are looking for novelty and adventure, so if you're partnered with one, you want to think about how you can keep that novelty present in the long term," she says.

That said, Nardi notes that some ENTPs may actually feel a need to "one-up" their partners intellectually. "They can be a disorganized, exciting, untrustworthy mess," he says, adding, "They tend to have issues around emotional safety, and if they don't take responsibility for their emotions, then they will see their partner and other people as causing their emotions."

And as far as compatibility with other MBTI types, Nardi says ENTPs are most compatible with INFJs first and foremost, as well as ENFJs, and the other NT and NP types, like INTJs, INTPs, and ENFPs. "However, relationships with other NTs can get competitive and don't leave so much room for growth. ESFJ and ESTJ are worthwhile stretches, if even to date for the experience of it," he notes, adding the least compatible type is "probably ISFP."