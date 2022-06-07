Only 3% Of The Population Has This Contrarian Personality Type — Do You?

Nardi says ENTPs often have a humorous side, with Blaylock-Solar adding that "nothing is sacred" for this type. As such, you can expect them to crack jokes—and potentially those that aren't exactly sensitive to everyone in the room. To that end, Nardi adds ENTPs "can be emotionally childish" and even blame their emotional state on other people. "They can easily fall into a lifestyle that is physically bad for them," he adds—but at least they'll have a sense of humor about it.