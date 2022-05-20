INTP heads tend to be filled with abstract thoughts, relating to their logical but intuitive nature. The "N" in INTP stands for intuition. As psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP, previously wrote for mbg, "Intuition is information gathering from a broader, more 'big picture' perspective that may not be as easily seen from the specific in-the-moment view." And then we have the Thinking aspect (the "T" in INTP), which she notes offers more logical, fact-based decision-making. Put those two traits together, and you have a very interesting mind.