The INTP type may be slow to open up, but once they do, they can be incredibly loyal and affectionate, Blaylock-Solar explains. However, they do have a strong independent streak, which can contribute to some difficulty with building trust and being vulnerable, she adds.

And because this personality type loves to ponder, think abstractly, and problem solve, they appreciate a partner who can keep up with their mind, and intellectually stimulate them. For that reason, when it comes to MBTI compatibility, they would likely do well with another INTP, as well as an INFP, ENTP, or an INTJ.

On the other hand, personality expert and author of Neuroscience of Personality Dario Nardi, Ph.D. previously told mbg that type combos where the first three letters are different and the last letter the same are the least compatible. So in this case, an INTP would be least compatible with an ESFP. Other Sensing-Feeling types (ESFP, ESFJ, ISFJ) also may not mesh with the INTP's personality.

If you're dating an INTP, Blaylock-Solar says it's a good idea to be straightforward with your communication, and create a safe and open environment for them, as this personality type can have a hard time expressing their emotions.