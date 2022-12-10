When it comes to relationships, romantic and otherwise, ESTPs are going to attract people who enjoy their sociable, bold, and direct spirit. On the other hand, folks who are more sensitive and introverted might find ESTPs to be overwhelming and even harsh.

As Blaylock-Solar explains, they do have a way of loving without inhibition, but their adventurous attitude doesn't always translate to a desire for romance. These people want to keep things interesting, and their logical mind can be quick to let a relationship go if they get bored.

When they do commit, however, the relationship is sure to be fun, exciting, and full of action. "Having a partner who is more adventurous—who can go toe-to-toe with them—that would be helpful as opposed to someone who's not," Blaylock-Solar explains.

Board-certified clinical psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP, has previously echoed a similar point, writing for mbg that "Differences in extroversion/introversion may cause the most conflict in long-term relationships. Opposites in this dimension may really enjoy each other in the beginning, but over the long haul, the stay-home-vs.-go-out debate can result in repeated friction."

