The Last Full Moon Of 2024 Is Here & This Is What Your Sign Needs To Know
The end of the calendar year is upon us, but we've got a full moon to get through before 2025 begins. This time around, it's in the sign of curious and loquacious Gemini, and it is indeed the last full moon of 2024.
It will be exact on Sunday, December 15 at 4:02 a.m. EST, but depending on your zodiac sign, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know for this full moon based on your sign.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
Feeling chatty, Aries? With this Gemini full moon in your third house of communication (the house associated with Gemini!), astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn says you could be having a lot of "a-ha moments" during this moon.
If you've been waiting to have certain conversations, or speak up about something important to you, now's the time it needs to happen. You're being encouraged to "finally share something that has been on your chest," Quinn adds, "so you can let go and move on."
Taurus
Money on your mind, Taurus? This full moon in Gemini lands in the very house your sign is associated with: the second house of financial security and material possessions. According to Quinn, the invitation now is to get creative with your time, money and assets.
"Maybe something you've been doing isn't working anymore," she explains, noting that Gemini is encouraging you to find a new perspective and approach to your finances and how you invest your money and energy. "Projects and contracts could also be coming to a close now," she adds.
Gemini
This is your full moon, Gemini, landing in your first house of self and identity. So according to Quinn, this is like a growth reset for you. If you've been looking for realizations, especially related to who you are, they might start flooding in now.
As Quinn explains, your task now is to open yourself up in order to understand these realizations fully. From there, she says, you might just find that the world opens back up to you, allowing you to get excited and curious about yourself again. "It is most important to be in alignment with you, and that will draw everything towards you like a magnet," she adds.
Cancer
This could feel like an especially deep or transformative full moon for you, Cancer, as it lights up your 12th house of the subconscious, endings, and closure. As Quinn puts it, a chapter is closing for you, which could spark fear—but also intuition.
"Which one will you give power to lean into your intuition? Let it guide you," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding to take a look at any subconscious and limiting beliefs lingering below the surface. "Allow curiosity to guide you to break through them," she says.
Leo
You've got no problem owning the spotlight, Leo, and with this full moon landing in your 11th house of larger community and networks, that's exactly where you might find yourself. According to Quinn, you may see a change in your friend group, for instance, or even social events that you've been invited to.
"Gemini may be sprucing up your social engagements with some friend groups, or commitments that used to work for you aren't aligning anymore," Quinn explains, adding, "But it's okay, because they're making room for new opportunities and invitations to come in."
Virgo
How are things looking on the job front, Virgo? This full moon in fellow mutable and Mercury-minded sign, Gemini, is spotlighting your 10th house of career and public image. That said, according to Quinn, your career could be experiencing some changes and shifts right now.
You might have the itch to quit your job, for instance, or you're curious about applying for a promotion, Quinn explains. In any case, "Allow the ideas to surface, think about what opportunities you want to tackle—but wait a minute to go for it. It may not be the right time yet to act," she adds.
Libra
You could be feeling the urge to expand your horizons at this time, Libra, whether physically or figuratively. As this Gemini full moon lights up your ninth house of travel and higher learning, Quinn says you're soaking up knowledge, and Gemini is encouraging you to do so.
"It may even incite you to sign up for a class or take a trip," she explains, adding to say yes to the idea, but be mindful of jumping into action right away. "This is a full moon—it's a time of shedding, so absorb the knowledge and contemplate steps forward," Quinn notes.
Scorpio
Ready for a transformation, Scorpio? That's what you're known for, after all, and this Gemini full moon is moving through your eighth house of transformation and intimacy. In case you didn't know, that's the very house associated with your sign—so this is energy you're familiar with.
As Quinn explains, "You're getting deeper in touch with yourself and your emotions, maybe feeling compelled to share something you're going through with a loved one; This moon is encouraging you, so don't be afraid of what could happen, even if there is a shedding. It is for your greater good."
Sagittarius
This Gemini full moon has you zeroing in on your closest relationships, Sagittarius, as it moves through your seventh house of partnerships and longterm commitments. Those connections are top of mind for you right now, according to Quinn, and some may be working—but others may not.
Right now it's time to discern between the two, she explains. "Let this be a time to reflect and spark conversation when necessary to see what is working and what isn't within your relationships."
Capricorn
Where could you use some grounding, Capricorn? You tend to be all-work-no-play, but as this Gemini full moon lights up your sixth house of self care, habits, and routine, it's time to regroup. "You might be tired, exhausted and overworked. It is time to take care of yourself," Quinn says.
She suggests asking yourself what you've been neglecting, whether that's your diet, sleep routine, or simply getting enough "me-time." Whatever it is you aren't prioritizing that is needed for your own self care, she says, make time for it. "If you don't give to yourself, you won't have anything to give," she adds.
Aquarius
It's time to reignite your spark, Aquarius. As this full moon in fellow air sign Gemini spotlights your fifth house of creativity and passion, you might be noticing areas where you're feeling stagnant and lacking passion in your life.
If that's the case, Quinn tells mindbodygreen, it may be time to assess what you're prioritizing. "Get in touch with what you care most about. What parts of yourself aren't you expressing for the sake of perfectionism? What can you let go of to be more authentic and expressive?" she explains.
Pisces
With this full moon in Gemini landing in your fourth house of home and family, Pisces, Quinn says those very areas might need your attention right now. As she tells mindbodygreen, this could be anything from a move, to new roommates, to getting rid of stuff and redecorating.
In any case, she says, allow things to shift and change, because it will come with new energy. And if you're having arguments with loved ones? "Spend some time trying to get on the same page and see how much ease it creates," she adds.
The takeaway
While this full moon may be the last of 2024, it serves as one final shedding before we step into 2025. And with Gemini's excitable and curious nature at the wheel, it should feel like a breath of fresh air. No matter your sign, just try to enjoy all the fun parties this season has to offer (it's what Gemini would want!) and of course, don't forget to do a full moon ritual or two.
