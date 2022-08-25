Collagen Powder Vs. Pills: Which Is More Effective? 

Many people look to capsule supplements out of convenience. On a functional level, collagen powders and pills are one and the same, if they contain the same type of collagen, dosage, source, and added ingredients. So what sets capsules and powders apart? Due to size restrictions, capsules simply can't hold as much collagen as a serving of powder.

In fact, if a capsule delivers 500 milligrams of collagen, that's 20 capsules to get to just 10 grams. (A side note: Based on the available research, we recommend 15-20 grams of collagen a day to get the most benefits.)

In addition, many collagen capsules only contain collagen given the size of the pill, meaning there’s minimal room for additional beneficial ingredients—vitamin C included. Petrucci notes, “Vitamin C is an essential cofactor in the biosynthesis of collagen. Therefore if a supplement or powder is sold with vitamin C this can be a superior form.”* You can learn more about vitamin C and collagen here if you're curious. And since many people are looking for collagen supplements to help with skin and full-body benefits, there's an argument to be made that you should look for options that contain bonus ingredients like vitamin C, E, hyaluronic acid, and more.*