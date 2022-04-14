Hot take: I actually don’t love my coffee too creamy. I prefer the natural flavor of the coffee plant itself, and a splash of oat milk is really all I need to soften some of the bitterness. I do, however, crave the experience of a frothy, decadent beverage (who doesn’t want to sip on something rich and foamy?); I just don’t like to load my coffee with cream. Quite the dilemma, I’m aware.

How do I make my beverage deliciously creamy without sacrificing the beloved coffee flavor? So glad you asked. I recently came across a helpful TikTok hack to take my daily drink up a notch, and I'm happy to report: it passes the test.