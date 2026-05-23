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Integrative Health

50+ Memorial Day Weekend Deals You Need To Shop From HigherDose, Beyond Yoga, & More

Braelyn Wood
Author:
Braelyn Wood
May 23, 2026
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
Longevity
Fitness
Apparel
Sleep
Beauty
Self-care
Home
black friday wellness deals
Image by mbg creative
May 23, 2026

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect opportunity to spend time with loved ones (a pillar of longevity!), venture into the outdoors, and grill plenty of nutrient-dense food.

Another reason we love this holiday? A ton of our favorite longevity essentials are majorly discounted in the best Memorial Day weekend sales of 2026.

That's why we've gone all-hands-on-deck to collect the best markdowns on gym equipment, apparel, sleep essentials, and even clean beauty—so you can spend less time scrolling for deals and more time with friends and family.

Keep scrolling to uncover the best Memorial day deals to shop this weekend.

Sales to support longevity

photo of higherdose PEMF mat, plunge cold plunge tub, and bon charge sauna blanket on peach colored background
Image by mbg creative

We’ve interviewed countless doctors, longevity experts, and centenarians themselves to uncover their secrets to longevity. No single product is a cure-all for your well-being—but these items can support a longer, healthier life. 

Bon Charge: 25% off sitewide

Bon Charge PEMF Dome

$2511 (was $3349)
bon charge infrared pemf sauna dome

Read our reviews of the Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket, the Infrared PEMF Mat, and the Red Light Face Mask.

HigherDose: 20% off sitewide with code MDW2026

HigherDose PEMF Mat

$1,036 (was $1295)
HigherDose PEMF Mat black friday sale

Read our HigherDose review here.

iRestore: up to $900 off

iRestore Elite Hair Growth System

$1799 (was $2699)
irestore elite

Read our reviews of the iRestore Elite Hair Growth System.

Plunge: up to 30% off sitewide

Plunge All-In

$4,990 (was $6,990)
Plunge All-In Shoppable

Read our review of the Plunge Cold Plunge Tub.

Lumen: 50% off

Lumen Metabolism Tracker

$219 (was $439)
Lumen

Don't skip our review of the Lumen Metabolism Tracker.

SURI: 15% off sitewide

SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush

$67 (was $95)
SURI
Therabody: Up to 30% off bestsellers with code MDW

Therabody Depuffing Wand

$140 (was $175)
Theraface depuffing wand

Check out our full review of the Depuffing Wand here.

Kineon: 35% off

Kineon MOVE+ Pro Device

$370 (was $744)
Kineon

Read our review of the Kineon MOVE+ Pro device.

Spring Sleep: $150 off

Sales to support your fitness goals

photo of walking pad, shokz headphones, and weighted vest on peach colored background
Image by mbg creative

Movement is a cornerstone of well-being. Your routine should include strength training, cardio, and plenty of daily movement. Below, find a few products that help make it easy to stay active all day long.

WalkingPad: Up to $400 off sitewide

WalkingPad

$399 (was $599)
WalkingPad

Read our full WalkingPad review here.

Shokz: 30% off OpenRun, OpenFit, and OpenMove

Shokz OpenRun Headphones

$91 (was $130)
Shokz
FORM: up to 25% off sitewide

FORM Annual Membership

$90 (was $180)
Form
Dagne Dover: 25% off select styles with code WEEKEND25

Sales on the best movement & recovery apparel

photo of leggings, sherpa jacket, and socks on peach colored background
Image by mbg creative

Research shows that when you feel good in the gym, you perform better. And I'm not one to deny science. Below, find a few sales that'll help you feel your best in your next sweat session.

Beyond Yoga: up to 75% off sale
Carbon38: 30% off sitewide

Sales for better sleep (the ultimate recovery tool)

photo of helight, boots, and oura ring on peach colored background
Image by mbg creative

Sleep is another essential for your well-being—and we're all about the quality over quantity. Keep scrolling to find markdowns on our favorite products to boost your sleep score, from mouth tape to red light.

Dream Performance & Recovery: 20% off sitewide

Dream Mouth Tape

$77 (was $97)
dream
Helight: $20 off sitewide

Helight Sleep Light

$119 (was $139)
helight sleep light

Sales for healthier skin and hair

photo of solawave wand, sickscience jaw serum, and tower28 lip jelly on light peach background
Image by mbg creative

Your skin is your biggest organ—and it has a biological age just like your brain and heart. Protect its longevity with a thoughtful routine that prioritizes clean ingredients, advanced tech, and plenty of SPF.

Solawave: Up to $100 off

Read our review of the Solawave Skincare Wand, the Bye Acne Kit, the Eye Recovery Pro Kit, and the Red Light Neck Mask.

True Botanicals: 20% off $200 sitewide

True Botanicals Everything Rescue Balm

$31 (was $38)
True Botanicals

Read our reviews of the Everything Rescue Balm and Chebula Active Serum.

Necessaire: 20% off sitewide

Necessaire Rosemary Hair Duo

$48 (was $60)
Necessaire

Sales to prioritize self-care

images of two vibrators and lubricant on peach colored backgorund
Image by mbg creative

Whether your favorite form of self-care is a mindful meditation, a 5-minute breath work session, or quality time with your favorite vibrator (or hey, why not a combination of all three?), these sales will keep your mind and body at ease.

Foria: up to 20% off curated set

Foria Midlife Magic Set

$139 (was $166)
Foria
Dame: 20% off sidewide

Dame Eva

$84 (was $140)
Dame

Dame Pom

$59 (was $99)
Dame

Read our reviews of the Dame Eva, the Aer, the Dip, the Arc, the Pom, and the Fin.

Sales for a healthier home

Image by mbg creative

You're only as healthy as the environment you live in. Shop these sales to make your home a well-being sanctuary, or to gift your loved ones a healthier living environment.

Canopy: 20% off water filters

Filtered Showerhead Bundle

$168 (was $262)
canopy

Read our reviews of the Canopy Filtered Showerhead and the Bath Tub Filter.

Our Place: Up to 40% off sitewide

Our Place Wonder Oven

$155 (was $185)
Our Place

Read our reviews of the Our Place Wonder Oven.

The takeaway

Memorial Day weekend is about slowing down, stepping away from your screen, and spending more quality time with the people you love. We curated this list of the best well-being deals of 2026 with that in mind—so you can find exactly what our routine needs and get away from the screen.