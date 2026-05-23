50+ Memorial Day Weekend Deals You Need To Shop From HigherDose, Beyond Yoga, & More
Memorial Day weekend is the perfect opportunity to spend time with loved ones (a pillar of longevity!), venture into the outdoors, and grill plenty of nutrient-dense food.
Another reason we love this holiday? A ton of our favorite longevity essentials are majorly discounted in the best Memorial Day weekend sales of 2026.
That's why we've gone all-hands-on-deck to collect the best markdowns on gym equipment, apparel, sleep essentials, and even clean beauty—so you can spend less time scrolling for deals and more time with friends and family.
Keep scrolling to uncover the best Memorial day deals to shop this weekend.
Sales to support longevity
We’ve interviewed countless doctors, longevity experts, and centenarians themselves to uncover their secrets to longevity. No single product is a cure-all for your well-being—but these items can support a longer, healthier life.
- Infrared Sauna Blanket: $524 (was $699)
- Infrared PEMF Mat: $974 (was $1,299)
- Red Light Face Mask: $262 (was $349)
- PEMF Sauna Dome: $2,511 (was $3,349)
Read our reviews of the Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket, the Infrared PEMF Mat, and the Red Light Face Mask.
- PEMF Mat, $1,036 (was $1295)
- Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna, $7,199 (was $8,999)
- Infrared Sauna Blanket, $559 (was $699)
- Red Light Face Mask, $279 (was $349)
- iRestore Elite, $1799 (was $2699)
- iRestore Apex Elite Red Light Panel, $1099 (was $1299)
- iRestore Illumina Race Mask, $399 (was $799)
Read our reviews of the iRestore Elite Hair Growth System.
- Plunge All-In, $6990 (was $9990)
- Plunge Pod, $4890 (was $6990)
- Plunge The Sauna, $10390 (was $12990)
- Plunge All-In + The Sauna Bundle, $17380 (was $22980)
- Lumen Metabolism Tracker, $219 (was $439)
- SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush, $114 (was $135)
- SmartGoggles, $180 (was $220)
- Theraface Depuffing Wand, $140 (was $170)
- Theragun Sense, $199 (was $299)
- Theragun Mini, $180 (was $220)
Check out our full review of the Depuffing Wand here.
- Kineon MOVE+ Pro device, $449 (was $699)
- eXciteOSA, $1650 (was $1800)
Sales to support your fitness goals
Movement is a cornerstone of well-being. Your routine should include strength training, cardio, and plenty of daily movement. Below, find a few products that help make it easy to stay active all day long.
- WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill, $399 (was $599)
- WalkingPad X25 Double-Fold Running Treadmill, $899 (was $1399)
- WalkingPad Denise Austin 2.0 Foldable Treadmill, $699 (was $999)
- OpenMove, $55 (was $80)
- OpenFit Air, $80 (was $120)
- Annual Membership, $150 (was $300)
- FORM Scoop Contrast Bra, $54 (was $72)
- FORM Drawstring Short, $59 (was $78)
- FORM Core Leggings, $66 (was $88)
- FORM Uniform Sweatshirt, $100 (was $134)
- Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag, $120 (was $170)
- Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack, $71 (was $95)
- Hunter Toiletry Bag, $41 (was $55)
Sales on the best movement & recovery apparel
Research shows that when you feel good in the gym, you perform better. And I'm not one to deny science. Below, find a few sales that'll help you feel your best in your next sweat session.
- Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging, $55 (was $99)
- Spacedye™ Slim Racerback Cropped Tank, $44 (was $69)
- Spacedye™ Good Day Cropped Tank, $48 (was $74)
- Carbon38 Contrast Band Legging, $83 (was $118)
- Carbon38 One Shoulder Bra in Melt, $69 (was $98)
- Carbon38 Colorblock Halter Tank in Melt, $83 (was $118)
Sales for better sleep (the ultimate recovery tool)
Sleep is another essential for your well-being—and we're all about the quality over quantity. Keep scrolling to find markdowns on our favorite products to boost your sleep score, from mouth tape to red light.
- Dream Mouth Tape, $77 (was $97)
- Dream Performance Sleep Mask, $40 (was $50)
- Dream Performance Silk Pillowcase, $72 (was $89)
- Helight Sleep, $119 (was $139)
- Helight Kidzzz, $119 (was $139)
Sales for healthier skin and hair
Your skin is your biggest organ—and it has a biological age just like your brain and heart. Protect its longevity with a thoughtful routine that prioritizes clean ingredients, advanced tech, and plenty of SPF.
- Wrinkle Retreat Pro LED Face Mask, $399 (was $499)
Read our review of the Solawave Skincare Wand, the Bye Acne Kit, the Eye Recovery Pro Kit, and the Red Light Neck Mask.
- Everything Rescue Balm, $31 (was $38)*
- Chebula Active Serum, $72 (was $90)*
- Phyto-Retinol Sleep Serum, $72 (was $90)*
- * when you spend $200
Read our reviews of the Everything Rescue Balm and Chebula Active Serum.
- The Body Retinol, $50 (was $62)
- Rosemary Hair Duo, $48 (was $60)
- The Body Wash, $21 (was $52)
Sales to prioritize self-care
Whether your favorite form of self-care is a mindful meditation, a 5-minute breath work session, or quality time with your favorite vibrator (or hey, why not a combination of all three?), these sales will keep your mind and body at ease.
- Foria Midlife Magic Set, $138 (was $166)
- Awaken & Sex Oil Set, $69 (was $84)
- Intimacy Melts & Sex Oil Set, $46 (was $56)
- Dame Eva, $103 (was $120)
- Dame Pom, $83 (was $103)
- Dame Aer Suction Vibrator, $100 (was $125)
Sales for a healthier home
You're only as healthy as the environment you live in. Shop these sales to make your home a well-being sanctuary, or to gift your loved ones a healthier living environment.
- Filtered Showerhead Bundle, $120 (was $150)
- Baby Bath Tub Filter, $71 (was $89)
Read our reviews of the Canopy Filtered Showerhead and the Bath Tub Filter.
- Titanium Pro Always Pan® Duo, $239 (was $334)
- Our Place Wonder Oven, $149 (was $185)
Read our reviews of the Our Place Wonder Oven.
The takeaway
Memorial Day weekend is about slowing down, stepping away from your screen, and spending more quality time with the people you love. We curated this list of the best well-being deals of 2026 with that in mind—so you can find exactly what our routine needs and get away from the screen.