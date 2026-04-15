Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know For The First New Moon Of The Astrological Year
If you've been itching for a fresh start, a new beginning, or a clean slate, you'll be happy to know that's exactly what we're getting with this week's new moon in Aries.
For one thing, it's the first new moon of the astrological year—but the moon will also be in good company, too; Six other celestial bodies are moving through Aries this week, so the bold energy of the Ram will definitely be palpable.
Aries is known for being courageous, independent, and passionate, but it can also be impulsive and aggressive. With the sun, moon, Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron all in Aries during this new moon, we have a strong opportunity to make headway in our lives, but should also watch out for being dominating or reckless.
The new moon arrives Friday, April 17 at 7:52 a.m. EDT, but depending on where Aries lands in your chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
P.S. Be sure to look for your sun and rising sign.
Aries
It's your birthday season, Aries, and with it, the new moon arrives in your sign this month. Not only that, but a ton of other planets are in your sign as well, and they're all posting up in your first house of self and identity. In other words? You're entering a brand new chapter, and your job now is to get clear on who you want to be this year—and to make it happen.
Just keep in mind, not only is your ruling planet (Mars) in your sign, but so are the sun, Mercury, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron. As such, it's possible old wounds around your identity are surfacing right now, and you could feel confused, challenged, and even disheartened. On the other hand, of course, Mars and the sun are keeping you amped up and motivated, so it's time to get after it.
Taurus
New moons are typically about starting fresh, Taurus, but this time around, you may still have to let some things go. You're coming up on your birthday season, after all, so this is one last push to step into your latest evolution. And with so many planets in Aries, your being called to be brave, trust your gut, and face yourself head-on.
It's possible that limiting beliefs or subconscious fears could come up under this new moon, so don't shy away from them. Anything that comes to you right now (spiritual insights, profound downloads, intuitive hits, etc.) is meant to show you where you need to start over or start fresh. You tend to be stubborn, so try to stay open to new ways of looking at things.
Gemini
If you're feeling as social as you usually are, Gemini, we have good news for you; This new moon eclipse is moving through your 11th house of larger networks and community, giving you a great opportunity to apply your strengths to something meaningful. Whatever you want to offer the world, you're being encouraged to start it (or revamp it!) now.
You might also make new, impactful connections under these moonbeams. The 11th house is a progressive and community-oriented house, associated with Aquarius, and if there's anything Aquarius cares about, it's coming together for a common cause. So put yourself out there—you never know where these new connections might lead over the next six months.
Cancer
How are things looking on the job front, Cancer? As this new moon in Aries activates your 10th house of career and public image your larger life destiny could be getting a major boost right now. And did we mention six other celestial bodies are also moving through your 10th house?
With so much energy concentrated in your career sector, this is a moment for you focus on your work, including whether your current job is aligning with your sense of self. With Saturn and Neptune in Aries (and Aries forming a harsh square to your sign) you could run up against challenges or confusion regarding your work life right now, but this is all in order for you to get deeper clarity on what you really want from your career and public life.
Leo
Feeling expansive, Leo? As the Aries new moon moves through your ninth house of travel, expansion, and higher learning, you're feeling the urge to expand your horizons. You could literally travel, or perhaps go the more figurative route of expanding your mind. The point is, you're looking to feed your soul under this moon with new perspectives, experiences, and insights.
Don't forget, however, that Saturn (the planet of challenges and discipline) is also in Aries and your ninth house. As such, you'll want to pay attention to any internal blocks or fears that come up. Aries asks us to be brave, so if you run up against hesitations or fears around things changing, remember that growth can only happen outside of your comfort zone.
Virgo
This might be an especially tender new moon for you, Virgo, as it lands in your eighth house of transformation, vulnerability, and intimacy. Not to mention, Mercury (your ruling planet) is also in Aries, so you could have the opportunity for important, healing conversations with those closest to you right now.
But Mercury isn't the only other planet in your eighth house under this new moon—so are Saturn (the planet of challenges) and Neptune (the planet of illusion). That being said, intimacy could feel difficult or even confusing right now. In any case, you're being encouraged to give more attention to your closest relationships, romantic or otherwise, with the prerogative being opening yourself to deeper intimacy.
Libra
How are your closest relationships looking, Libra? With the new moon in your opposite sign of Aries, that means it's activating your seventh house of relationships and partnership. As such, you're taking a magnifying glass to your connections right now, and that includes romantic and business partnerships.
And in case you missed it, a ton of other planets are moving through your seventh house right now as well. Namely, the wounded healer (Chiron) and Saturn (the planet of challenges), could be causing a stir. You might notice relationship wounds or old patterns surfacing right now, and your task is to address any imbalances. Consider taking a page out of Aries' book and stand up for yourself and what you want from your relationships!
Scorpio
When was the last time you really made time for you, Scorpio? Under these Aries moonbeams, which are highlighting your sixth house of self-care and routines, you have full permission to put everything else off and focus on yourself. It's what Aries would do, after all, right?
This is a great time to look at your daily routines and figure out where you could use something new, whether that's a new workout routine or even making rest a bigger priority. If you've been waiting for the right moment to book yourself something extra nice, like a massage or Reiki, go ahead and do that now.
Sagittarius
Feeling creative, Sagittarius? With this new moon eclipse spotlighting your fifth house of passion, creativity, and expression, you might be feeling especially lit up or excited. The fifth house is also related to joy, so the main energy of this moon for you is connecting to joy, whatever that looks like for you—and allowing yourself to share that joy and expression with others unapologetically.
The best part? When you pour your passion and enthusiasm into something, the universe matches it. Whatever you start under this moon could even have deeper connections to your destiny, so trust those gut instincts that feel like full-body yeses. You never know what could grow in just six months!
Capricorn
With this Aries new moon making moves through your fourth house of home, roots, and family, you could be feeling sentimental right now, Capricorn. You're being inspired to bring some revitalization to your home life in some way, whether that's redecorating, doing some spring cleaning, or even moving to a new place altogether.
Remember that Aries is a sign all about making bold moves, following impulses, and keeping the passion alive. What is your home needing right now that would make it feel more yours? This is your opportunity to not only answer that question, but make it happen, because your home deserves a fresh start every once in a while, too.
Aquarius
With the Aries new moon in your third house of communication and local networks, Aquarius, you've got the microphone, and it's your turn to say what's on your chest. Of course, just remember that Mercury is also in Aries, so watch out for being overly aggressive, dogmatic, or brash in your delivery.
And with Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron also in Aries, conversations could feel confusing or challenging right now, so it's best to take things slow and think before you speak. After all, your words will carry more weight under this new moon, so wield them wisely. What you say now could very well be spoken into existence—for better or worse.
Pisces
Money on your mind, Pisces? As the Aries new moon makes it way through your second house of money, material resources, and self worth, you could even have some financial blessings heading your way. On the flipside, of course, Saturn is also in your second house right now, which could result in financial setbacks or challenges.
In any case, this is a moment for you to focus on your budget, spending habits, and potentially look for a new way of doing things on the money front. Our relationship to money often relates to our own self worth, so allow all this Aries energy to light a spark in you. Believe that you deserve everything you desire—the key from there is taking the aligned action to get there.
The takeaway
It's extremely rare to have so many celestial bodies under one sign, so this new moon is the perfect opportunity for us all to tap into our inner Aries, no matter our zodiac sign. Over the next six months leading up to the Aries full moon, the seeds we plant today could have lasting implications for our larger goals.