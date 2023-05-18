If you associate pecans with the American South, you’re not wrong. The nuts grow on trees native to the southern U.S. and Mexico—hence their frequent incorporation into Southern cuisine.

Pecans have long been known for the high fat content and creamy texture that makes them such an excellent addition to pies, crumbles, and crusted meats, but they can easily make their way into lower-calorie options, too. (Consider oatmeal, chia pudding, or baked sweet potatoes as a few tasty jumping-off points!)

Pecan trees are quite large and can grow to up to 140 feet. They produce nuts surrounded by an outer husk, which must be removed to get at the edible gems within. And don’t be surprised if you find that pecans are more expensive than some other nuts. This is partly because pecan trees can take up to about 10 years to become fully mature, and demand is higher than supply in the U.S.