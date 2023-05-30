Trying To Move Forward In Your Life? Don't Be Surprised If You Keep Seeing Angel Number 1919
Our guides have a way of sending us messages when we most need to hear them—and sometimes, they come in the form of numbers. From 111 to 555, angel numbers are number sequences thought to hold a special meaning, and if you've been seeing 1919 all over the place, the sequence may very well hold a message for you. Here's what to know.
What are angel numbers?
First things first: Angel numbers are messages in the form of repeating numbers, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222). They can also appear as split numbers, such as 717 or 818.
As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition, Tanya Carroll Richardson, previously explained to mindbodygreen, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe." Each number has a specific meaning, with the number 1, for example, indicating a beginning, or the number 5 indicating change—and the more you see the number repeating, the stronger the message.
According to Richardson, when it comes to interpreting the message, it's important to pay attention to what was happening or what you were thinking about when the number appeared to you. If you noticed the time was 5:55 (which indicates change) right when you were thinking about making a big change in your life, that would be a good sign to go for it.
What 1 and 9 represent in numerology
While the ancient system of numerology and our modern-day angel numbers are not inherently connected, traditionally speaking, there are some parallels worth noting.
For instance, Richardson tells mindbodygreen, "The number 1 is the beginning of a new cycle," adding, "It can represent someone or something being the first to attempt or accomplish a feat, like someone who is a pioneer in their professional field, their family, or their culture."
This number also initiates change and signifies independence, Richardson says. And as medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela) previously explained to mindbodygreen, the number 1 can relate to the ability to create. "I call it the 'architect' number," she says, noting that this number suggests the universe is working with you.
Meanwhile, according to astrologer and founder of Girl and Her Moon, Jordane Maree, the number 9 captures the cyclical essence of numerology. "Nine in numerology represents both a completion and beginning—the end of one cycle that ushers in the next, and the catharsis that comes with letting go," Maree previously told mindbodygreen.
She notes that the number nine reminds us that when we let go, we create space for something new, "and through surrender we tap into a higher and more truthful expression of self."
All that said, here's what happens when 1 and 9 appear together.
1919 angel number meaning
Make room in your life for new beginnings
With the number 1 relating to beginnings and 9 relating to endings and the cycle of life, seeing 1919 is a reminder that in order for one door to open, another must close. With every ending comes a new beginning, but sometimes you have to be the one to make that ending happen.
What to do about it:
Is there an area of your life that has run its course, yet you're still stuck in the same patterns? Seeing angel number 1919 reminds you of the importance of letting go in order to make space for a new chapter. And the good news is, your angels are supporting you as you step into this next version of your life.
Trust in your life's path
As aforementioned, Firester says the number 1 can relate to the ability to create, and that seeing it suggests the universe is working with you. When repeatedly paired with 9, it's a reminder that while you may have an ending in store, it's all a part of your larger path in life.
What to do about it:
Change is rarely easy, even when we're the ones who want to make a change in our lives. Seeing 1919 is like reassurance from your angels and guides that even though you might be going through a challenging period of endings or disruption, you can trust that they are supporting you through these phases.
Release limiting beliefs
Finally, angel number 1919 reminds you to believe in yourself, let go of self-doubt, and ditch any limiting beliefs that are holding you back. Sometimes the very thing holding you back is your own fear or doubt, and this number is asking you to have a little faith.
What to do about it:
Get clear on how your mental landscape could be manifesting into your daily life. Do you have a limiting belief that you're not good enough to be promoted, find love, or reach your next big goal? Angel number 1919 speaks to trusting in your ability to make things happen for yourself, and letting go of any self-sabotaging thought patterns.
1919 angel number meaning for love
If you're single...
If you're single and keep catching angel number 1919 when you're thinking about your dating life, you can consider it a positive sign that there may be some dating momentum building up. This number speaks to the end of one cycle and the beginning of the next—but what happens next, however, is ultimately up to you.
What to do about it:
If you're looking for love, angel number 1919 asks you to believe in your worthiness of love, releasing any limiting beliefs that might be holding you back on the dating scene. It also reminds you that if you want to meet someone new, you might have to do something new to put yourself out there, creating more space for meaningful connections in your life.
If you're in a relationship...
If you're in a relationship and keep seeing 1919 when you're with your partner or thinking about your relationship, this number is indicating that something within the relationship is about to transform for better or worse. This could be taking the next step in your relationship, but it could also speak to a negative pattern playing out that needs to be rectified.
What to do about it:
What angel number 1919 means for your relationship depends on how the relationship has been going. For instance, if things are going well and both of you are happy, 1919 asks you to make space within the relationship for the two of you to grow and evolve together, whether that's personal growth on both of your parts, or taking the next step in the relationship.
On the other hand, if things haven't been going well, this number is likely reminding you to assess any limiting beliefs or patterns that are manifesting in the relationship.
1919 twin flame meaning
As a refresher, twin flames are believed to be one soul split into two bodies, creating a strong soul connection between two people. These relationships are known to be intense, tumultuous, and incredibly spiritually healing—for better or worse. (And as an FYI, twin flames are not always romantic—and they're not always meant to last forever.)
If you think you've found your twin flame and you keep seeing 1919, you can take it as a positive sign that you're now embarking (or are about to embark) on a new path with this person. However, new paths require you to close out a previous chapter, so this number also reminds you to let go of the past in order to fully embrace all this relationship has to offer you.
FAQs:
What does the angel number 1919 mean?
Angel number 1919 speaks to making space for new beginnings in your life, releasing limiting beliefs, and trusting that you're supported by your angels and guides through these changes.
What does the number 19 mean in love?
In love, angel number 1919 reminds you that in order to move forward—including in relationships—we must let go of limiting beliefs and toxic patterns that keep us and the relationship stagnant.
Why do people see angel numbers?
Angel numbers (AKA repeated sets of numbers like 333 or 1919) appear in synchronistic moments to get our attention, as a way for our guides, angels, and the universe to communicate with us.
The takeaway
When we open our hearts to the language of the universe, intuitive messages are bound to appear, and often as numbers. Angel number 1919 carries a strong message of forward motion, but also the reminder that we can only access the next stage of our journey when we leave the past behind.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.