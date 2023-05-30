While the ancient system of numerology and our modern-day angel numbers are not inherently connected, traditionally speaking, there are some parallels worth noting.

For instance, Richardson tells mindbodygreen, "The number 1 is the beginning of a new cycle," adding, "It can represent someone or something being the first to attempt or accomplish a feat, like someone who is a pioneer in their professional field, their family, or their culture."

This number also initiates change and signifies independence, Richardson says. And as medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela) previously explained to mindbodygreen, the number 1 can relate to the ability to create. "I call it the 'architect' number," she says, noting that this number suggests the universe is working with you.

Meanwhile, according to astrologer and founder of Girl and Her Moon, Jordane Maree, the number 9 captures the cyclical essence of numerology. "Nine in numerology represents both a completion and beginning—the end of one cycle that ushers in the next, and the catharsis that comes with letting go," Maree previously told mindbodygreen.

She notes that the number nine reminds us that when we let go, we create space for something new, "and through surrender we tap into a higher and more truthful expression of self."

All that said, here's what happens when 1 and 9 appear together.