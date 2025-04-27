The modern "tech neck" is also a product of movement—specifically, bending your neck down. "We get horizontal lines in the neck due to the bending of the neck to look down," says board-certified dermatologist Jeremy Fenton, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC and Long Beach, New York. "People are noting more of this now that we spend more time looking down at our screens. You can get the deep lines that are horizontal and run across the front of the neck from the bending, or flexion, of the neck."