I'm An RD & These Are The 2 Nonnegotiable Gut-Healthy Supplements I Take Daily*

As a registered dietitian, I take pride in steering people in the right direction when it comes to incorporating healthy habits that can make a big impact on their overall health. I strive to demonstrate a low-stress approach to healthy eating and creating healthy habits that are attainable and realistic for everyone's individual routine. To me it's all about the little things we do for our health on a daily basis. Those things make a big difference in our health in the long run!

Because of my line of work, I understand just how valuable it is to consume a diverse range of nutrients and botanicals in your diet—but I also know how hard that can be on a day-to-day basis. This is where supplementation comes in: mindbodygreen's probiotic+ and organic veggies+ are two absolute game-changers for me. Here's why I made these two digestive-supporting supplements a part of my daily routine.*