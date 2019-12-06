49 Articles by Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.

Healthy Weight
Healthy Weight

5 Reasons You're Not Seeing Results On The Keto Diet & How to Fix Them

Feel like you've hit a wall? Here's how to keep reaping those keto benefits.

#gut health #ketogenic
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
November 14 2019
Beauty
Beauty

How To Ease Your Skin Issue By Starting With Your Gut

How to heal your skin issues by healing your gut, including cutting out sugar and spicy foods and addressing food sensitivities.

#gut health #acne #inflammation #digestion
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
April 6 2019
The Bacteria You've Never Heard Of That Promotes Weight Loss

How Akkermansia muciniphila can promote a healthy weight, metabolism, and blood sugar balance.

#supplements #gut health #microbiome #probiotics
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
March 30 2019
Functional Food
Functional Food

Does Coffee Make You Gain Weight? Here's What You Need To Know

Is your morning cup of coffee contributing to a growing waistline?

#tea #Blood Sugar #drinks #coffee #metabolism
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
November 11 2018
Integrative Health

What Everyone Gets Wrong About Inflammation

Plus, the tests to ask your doctor for.

#inflammation
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
October 3 2018
Functional Food
Food Trends
Integrative Health