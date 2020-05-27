These 7 Foods May Be Taking A Toll On Your Gut Health, Says An MD

A healthy, balanced gut is the foundation for excellent health. That includes a diet filled with diverse, nutrient-rich foods that support your microbiome.

As a medical doctor specializing in gut health, I've helped thousands of patients eliminate potentially problematic foods and choose the best ones for their gut, immune system, and overall health.

While everyone's body is different, in my experience, I've found certain foods have an impact on gut health more often than others, including some vegetables and other staples that might surprise you. This doesn't mean you need to nix all these foods automatically, and most are fine in moderation. Pay attention to what foods may be taking a toll on your body, and work with your medical provider to figure out what could make the most sense for your diet.