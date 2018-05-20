You Can Buy Everything You Need To Heal Your Gut For Under $20. Here's Your Shopping List

More than anything else, food is the prescription remedy that has the greatest power to heal your gut and improve overall health. You can lower inflammation, reduce your risk for chronic diseases, get lean, and fix digestive issues—all starting with your next meal.

As a doctor who specializes in gut health, I spend a lot of time discussing inflammatory, gut-wrecking foods you should avoid. Yet, equally important is choosing the right foods to eat. "What do you put in your cart, Dr. Pedre?" readers and patients often ask. The whole, unprocessed foods I recommend in my book Happy Gut mean you get more nutrients from eating less food. In other words, without counting calories, you will naturally consume more nutrient-dense foods and fewer calorie-dense foods.

Gut-healing diets have a reputation for being expensive. Some recommended food items like wild-caught salmon can be, but you can stock your cart with plenty of essentials for under $20. Like me, many of my patients and readers have families, and a strict budget means they’ve got to be price-cognizant. The good news is with the right strategies and a little market savvy, you can buy gut-healing foods on the tightest budget.

Doing that takes a little know-how. Two excellent sources are the Environmental Working Group’s (EWG’s) Dirty Dozen and Clean 15. These lists, updated yearly, catalog the most- and least-contaminated produce. If you can’t afford to buy everything organic, this list will help you make the most-informed choices. As much as possible, stay away from the "dirty dozen."

While they may not be available to everyone, shopping at farmers markets is one of my favorite ways to spend a Saturday or Sunday morning. You can find some great deals there, and if you befriend your local farmers, they’ll usually throw in a little extra for your loyalty. For those who love convenience and discounts, stocking up on nonperishable items from Thrive Market or Amazon will likewise save you time and money. You can also shop sales at your local grocery store when gut-friendly items are marked down.

Keeping these things in mind, here’s how I fill my cart for under $20. While this isn’t a complete list of what I buy, these are among my favorite biggest-bang-for-your-buck gut-healing, nutrient-dense foods that often land in my grocery cart. (If any of the seven favorites I’ve listed aren’t on sale, I’ve provided alternatives for most of them.)