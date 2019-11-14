5 Reasons You're Not Seeing Results On The Keto Diet & How To Fix Them

Ketogenic diets (lovingly called "keto" by diet devotees) get results…until they don't.

Made popular by the weight loss benefits, the results don't lie. Studies have shown that during the first three to six months, people on low-carbohydrate diets, like keto, people lose more weight compared to on standard diets (read: higher-carbohydrate).

To get those benefits and stay in ketosis, you need to dial down your carbohydrates, way down, moderate protein intake, and step up your dietary fat. This shifts your body to using ketones as fuel rather than carbohydrates.

Many of my patients feel better on ketogenic diets once their body adapts to using ketones. They have better mental clarity, more energy, and they lose weight. But, eventually, many people hit a wall. They stop losing weight, their energy levels crash, and eating another piece of bacon or an omelet feels like agony. If this sounds familiar, not to worry. I've broken down the top five reasons you might not be seeing results anymore and what to do about it.