Are you struggling to get the weight loss and other results you want on a keto diet? Sneaky carbohydrates might be the problem.

The downside of the keto diet is that to get and stay in ketosis, the state where your body burns fat rather than glucose as its predominant fuel source, you'll need to keep your carbohydrate intake between about 20 and 50 grams a day.

To put that into perspective: A small apple contains 20 grams of carbohydrates and, depending on its size, a banana can have up to 35 grams of carbohydrates. While these might seem like obvious sources of carbs to a keto expert, other sneaky sources of carbs can easily slip into your diet and push you past the daily allowable limit needed to stay in ketosis.

When I say sneaky carbohydrates, I'm talking about the foods and drinks you might think are fine but that don't actually fit into a keto diet plan.