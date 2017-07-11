6 Items Tagged

wine

Healthy Weight
Functional Food

Avocados, Red Wine & Other Delicious Foods To Boost Your Sex Drive

Overall, I recommend a Mediterranean Diet and moderate exercise to improve your libido (and overall health). But there are also a few specific...

Mark Menolascino, M.S., M.D., IFMCP
March 22 2016
Personal Growth

A Question To Help You Assess Your Relationship With Alcohol

Although I wasn't physically addicted, I believed that alcohol was vital to enjoying myself at social occasions and to relaxing at the end of a long...

Annie Grace
February 8 2016
Mental Health

9 Signs Of A High-Functioning Alcoholic

While alcoholism is a devastating disease that can destroy lives, some people who struggle with it manage to hold down stressful jobs and big...

Dr. David A. Greuner
April 22 2015

Is Red Wine REALLY Good For You? A Cardiologist Explains

Many people, myself included, count wine as one of the joys in life. Cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, zinfandel, nebbiolo, sangiovese, cannonau … the...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 1 2014

5 Quick High-Intensity Exercises You Can Do Anywhere

I don't know about you, but I can't imagine anything much more boring than spending an hour of my day indoors on a treadmill — especially as the...

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
March 25 2014