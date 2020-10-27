67 Items Tagged
Financial Wellness
5 Money Affirmations For Your Financial Goals (& Why You Need One)
Positive money vibes.
The Line Of Your Zodiac Chart That Can Forecast Your Ideal Career
The lofty midheaven deals with your goals, dreams, and career.
Beyond Budgeting: Why You Need To Deal With The Emotional Side Of $$$
What's your "money story"?
What Your Enneagram Type Can Tell You About Your Spending Habits
One of the best tools you can have in your belt when it comes to managing your money is knowing yourself...really well.
How To Make Decisions When You Can't Really Plan For Anything
Planning is like breathing: We do it all the time.
3 Ways Identifying Values Can Positively Affect Your Bank Account
If you've ever felt guilty about buying something, read this.
6 Questions Every Introvert Should Ask Themselves During The Job Hunt
Last but not least, what color is your personality?
Empathy In The Workplace Is Vital — Especially During COVID-19
Our ability to empathize with other people is key to our success as working professionals and human beings.
6 Things To Consider Before Talking About Money With Loved Ones
Money conversations can feel stressful—how to make them a little less so.
Feeling Lost Without Your Job? Here's How To Find Yourself Again
How to define your self-worth, no matter your job status.
How To Navigate The Convo Around Unemployment, From A Financial Expert
You aren't alone if you are experiencing some odd feelings around unemployment.
5 Mental Health Challenges We'll Face Post-COVID & How To Address Them
We need to prepare now for what's to come.
4 Easy Financial Tips To Help You Feel More Organized Right Now
Spring cleaning, money edition.
5 Tips For Coping Emotionally & Filling Your Time While Unemployed
How to take care of your mental health after losing your job.
5 Ways COVID-19 May Shift Your Spending Habits In Big & Small Ways
This time in our lives has no doubt shifted your spending behaviors.
Does Money Stress You Out? Take This Time To Learn About Your Finances
Americans are worried about money (especially now, and rightfully so).
3 Actions You Can Take To Relieve Financial Stress Around COVID-19
Even in these times, there are simple money actions you can take to feel more grounded and help you move forward. Here's what to do if you are...
A 5-Step Guide To Organizing Your Wallet The Feng Shui Way
While a wallet may seem small, it can be the start of a big transformation.
Shopping Addictions Are Real & Researchers Found A Way To Diagnose It
Is your purchasing a problem?
5 Money Practices You Need To Put In Place This Holiday Season
Time to tap into your "hell yes" or "hell no."