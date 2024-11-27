Advertisement
The 6 Best Investments For Beginners According To The Pros
Long-term wealth doesn’t come from wishful thinking. You need a strategy, a way to build step by step. Investing is a key part of any successful plan.
The sooner you start investing, the better. But where to begin? That’s a question undoubtedly top of mind for those new to investing. The myriad of options can seem overwhelming.
Exhale and read on for thoughts on how to get going on your investing journey.
Know before you go
Before you put your money anywhere, keep in mind a few tenets that will help you along the way.
- Invest in what you know and understand.
- Steer clear of any investment that sounds too good to be true and promises over-the-top returns.
- Consistency counts.
- Investing small amounts, even $50 a month, sets you on the path to reaching your financial goals.
Explore index funds
Index funds follow the performance of a broad market index, such as the S&P 500. Because they are diversified, they carry less risk and have returned a consistent amount over time. Their great advantage for the investor is that they require only very low management, and a newbie investor can invest a small sum and reap the benefits.
“It’s a simple way to get broad market exposure without betting on single stocks, which can feel like a gamble, especially now,” says Jenna Lofton, a certified financial planner and founder of Stockhitter.com.
David Milo, a certified financial planner and owner of Independent Lending, offers a reminder, “While index funds aren’t as risky as owning individual stocks, anything indexed is still subject to market swings and economic downturns and therefore can perform poorly in uncertain times.”
Go for the familiar
There’s something to be said for investing in real estate.
“It’s ideal for new investors because it’s familiar, a concrete investment that gives them a chance to build wealth with low risk compared to the stock market,” says Shirley Mueller, founder of VA Loans Texas. If you’re not ready to buy a property outright, consider real estate investment trusts (REITs).
REITs allow investors to access a diversified portfolio of income-generating real estate, from commercial spaces to apartments, while requiring a much smaller upfront investment.
“For those with a modest starting budget, REITs are a strong alternative, as they provide access to high-quality properties and professional management without the hands-on responsibilities of ownership,” says Mueller.
Like all investments, there are considerations. “With REITs the downside is simply market volatility and the risk of property values falling,” says Jonathan Cobey, CEO of Carolina Home Cash Offer.
Rely on Uncle Sam
If you’re just getting started investing and want some safety, the U.S. government issues securities —treasury bills, notes, and bonds.
“These instruments are the safest because they have the government's complete backing,” says Christopher McGlynn, a certified financial planner and consultant for COMPACOM.
He says the potential upside is the low-risk and highly stable returns. Then, too, with interest rates up lately, Treasuries are offering decent returns compared to a few years ago, points out Lofton.
One downside, says McGlynn, is that the returns do not compare well with other market investments. Lofton agrees, “Don’t expect fireworks. These are people who want a safe place to put extra cash.”
Seek safety in CDs
Certificates of Deposits (CDs) are time deposits offered by banks with fixed interest rates and maturity. “They are suitable for beginners because they offer better returns than savings accounts, and FDIC insurance is available,” says McGlynn.
There is a certain level of comfort in knowing how much returns you’ll get because it’s guaranteed if you keep your CD for the determined period.
Ideally, you would “ladder” your CDs. This means you would buy CDs of different lengths of maturity, like one-year, two-year ,and three-year CDs, so that some of your investment is available periodically, so you won’t have to incur a penalty if you need to withdraw early.
Maybe a robo-advisor is right for you
Robo-advisors are automated investment platforms that manage a diversified portfolio based on your risk tolerance and financial goals.
“They are ideal for beginners with limited time or knowledge about investing because they handle everything, from rebalancing to tax optimization, at relatively low fees,” says Quigley.
Lofton believes they work well for younger clients who aren’t ready to make big investment decisions but want a foot in the door.
Consider Exchange-Traded Funds
Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) operate similarly to index funds and are bought and sold on exchanges throughout the day, just like stocks.
“Many beginner-friendly ETFs focus on stable sectors, such as utilities or large-cap companies, providing a balanced mix of safety and growth potential. ETFs are cost-effective, provide immediate diversification, and are highly liquid,” says Brian Quigley, founder of Beacon Lending.
Know that not all ETFs are created equal. “Some may be more volatile, especially those targeting specific sectors, so it’s important to choose funds that align with your risk tolerance and goals,” he adds.
The takeaway
There are pros and cons with all investment options. What’s best for you depends on your time horizon, risk tolerance and goals. Your investments should align with all three.
