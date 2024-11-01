Before you start investing, make sure you've set aside enough liquid cash for an emergency fund. "Have three to six months of essential expenses saved, which should cover things like your rent or mortgage, utility bills, and groceries. Having a healthy savings cushion means you can use that money for an emergency rather than dipping into your investments, which is essential to making the most of your investments," says Lorna Kapusta, head of Women & Engagement at Fidelity Investments. Stash that cash in an account that is earning as high interest as possible.