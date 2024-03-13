You fill out a short application on the checkout screen when you’re making a purchase. You’ll get an approval or denial quickly. If approved, you typically pay the first payment at the checkout, either online or in person. The rest of your payments can be made however you have requested, like via your credit card or directly from your bank account. Some of the key providers of these loans are Afterpay, Affirm, and Klarna. They each work a bit differently so read the fine print.