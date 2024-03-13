Advertisement
What To Know About Buy Now, Pay Later According To Financial Experts
Just because something is popular doesn’t mean it’s right for you. This goes for the latest hairstyle, clothing, and even your finances.
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is trending big time. According to a 2021 Credit Karma survey, 42% of the people they polled had used BNPL at least once. Then there’s Juniper Research’s findings that projected that the number of users will eclipse 900 million globally by 2027, up from 360 million in 2022 – a 157% increase.
But should you follow the crowd? Here’s what you need to know.
What is BNPL?
BNPL is a type of installment payment system. The total cost of the purchase is split into several equal payments for a set period of time.
How it works:
You fill out a short application on the checkout screen when you’re making a purchase. You’ll get an approval or denial quickly. If approved, you typically pay the first payment at the checkout, either online or in person. The rest of your payments can be made however you have requested, like via your credit card or directly from your bank account. Some of the key providers of these loans are Afterpay, Affirm, and Klarna. They each work a bit differently so read the fine print.
“Compare fees and interest, payment options, who their merchant partners are, and how their programs fit with your financial goals,” says Lawrence Sprung, author of Financial Planning Made Personal and founder of Mitlin Financial.
Fee structure:
Keep in mind that while there’s no fee if you pay on time—however, “if you miss a payment, you pay a hefty fee, similar to a credit card,” cautions Aleksandra Medina, co-founder of Frich, a financial wellness app targeted to Gen-Z.
How it influences credit:
Utilizing BNPL does not require having or being eligible for a credit card, which is a plus for those who may not have the best credit. The BNPL provider may or may not report payment activities to the credit bureaus.
“Depending on the provider, applying to use BNPL could be a credit inquiry that is reflected on your credit report. It may show on your debt utilization, and late/missing payments could hurt your credit,” says Kendall Meade, a certified financial planner with SoFi, a provider of digital financial services.
But conversely, if the provider reports to the credit bureau on time payments this could help improve your credit score.
What are the advantages of BNPL?
Consumer finance and budgeting expert Andrea Woroch says one benefit of using BNPL is that you know exactly what you owe each month and when the total purchase will be paid off since the total purchase is broken into several equal payments. It’s unlike a credit card where you pay what you want or can afford each month as interest piles up.
“I believe BNPL is a good tool when used responsibly, in instances where you can afford the purchase, pay it off on time (or early), and simply need or want some additional time until the payment is made,” says Sprung.
BNPY benefits:
Tell me the downside
However, BNPL isn't without its cautions—experts warn.
Folks might form bad habits
In Medina’s opinion, "the pervasiveness of the BNPL option at every checkout point from expensive online brands to coffee shops makes it increasingly easier for a person to make the impulse decision to purchase something they can’t afford and don’t need.”
BNPL can become a habit, she warns. “If you find yourself using BNPL for nice-to-haves instead of must-haves, you’re in trouble,” says Medina.
Can lead to overspending if not monitored responsibly
It’s not uncommon for people to try and juggle multiple BNPL plans at once. “That’s when it gets risky. It’s easy to fall behind, which tacks on late fees from the BNPL provider and penalties from your financial institution,” says Keith Sultemeier, president and CEO of Kinecta Federal Credit Union.
BNPL can lead to overspending. “You’re more likely to buy an expensive item you can’t afford when you choose BNPL because the smaller monthly payments make that item seem more affordable, but you don’t take into account the total amount you will spend,” says Woroch.
Installment loan overload can crimp your cashflow and if you turn to a high interest credit card to fill your shortfall in other areas, like groceries or gas, you ultimately take on more debt.
Limits on refunds
Refunds may or may not be possible. “Some retailers that allow refunds on items purchased with a credit card may not allow refunds or returns on items purchased with a BNPL plan. Read the agreement carefully to know what the terms are,” says Kyle Enright, president of Achieve Lending.
The takeaway
BNPL can help folks make purchases for items they need, and allow for additional time to pay it off—without credit or interest costs. However, the bottom line says Enright, “It’s important to understand that BNPL is a loan – not free money.”
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel