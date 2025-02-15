Advertisement
From Burnout To Breakthrough: How One Health Coach Found Her Passion—& Freedom—with mindbodygreen
After 13 years in corporate marketing, life was beginning to feel like an endless grind. Between the demands of a high-pressure job and the chaos of raising two young children, I hit total burnout.
The pandemic only magnified my frustration. I had zero control over my schedule, missed milestones with my kids, and found myself questioning whether I was truly living the life I wanted—or just surviving it.
I had always been passionate about health and wellness and had followed mindbodygreen’s Health Coaching Program since its launch, tuning into summits but never fully committing. I told myself, "Not now."
There were always excuses—too busy, too risky, too uncertain. But after years of waiting for the “perfect time,” I finally asked myself: Why not now? That single shift in mindset opened the door to a future I hadn’t imagined yet.
A transformative journey
At first, I enrolled in the program thinking I’d earn my certification and find a job in health coaching. But the experience turned out to be far more transformative than I expected.
The structured combination of self-paced learning, live lectures, and hands-on practice through triads (small group coaching sessions) was pivotal. Practicing real coaching scenarios in a supportive environment gave me the confidence to actually do the work and overcome the "Can I really do this?" doubts.
mindbodygreen also prepared me thoroughly for the board exam. After joining a Facebook study group with students from different programs, I was surprised to find myself teaching material they hadn’t fully grasped in their own courses.
That realization boosted my confidence even further, and I passed the board exam successfully—becoming a board-certified health coach.
Building a business I love
Graduating from the program didn’t just prepare me for health coaching; it sparked a bold decision I never thought I’d make: starting my own business.
During the program, I was already working with four steady clients as a student coach. Some transitioned to paying clients, others graduated, and all became referral sources for new clients. From there, I hosted workshops, online challenges, and created free resources to grow my reach.
The alumni business course and ongoing alumni support sessions were invaluable as I navigated the ups and downs of entrepreneurship. Whether I needed advice on presenting my value proposition, building my website, or handling coaching scenarios, there was always a resource waiting to guide me.
Today, I have a hybrid career that brings me immense joy—I run my own coaching business and work part-time for mindbodygreen. What’s remarkable is how this flexibility lets me be present for my family while doing work I’m deeply passionate about.
Gone are the days of the “Sunday Scaries” or waking up dreading my day. Now, I wake up excited to get started.
Why not now?
If you’re thinking about joining mindbodygreen’s Health Coaching Program and wondering, Can I really do this?—trust me, I�’ve been there. I doubted myself for years, but taking that leap changed my life in ways I never imagined.
Thanks to the program, I not only found a career I love but also reclaimed my time, purpose, and joy. So why wait? Why not now?