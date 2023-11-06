I've Worked In Healthcare For 14 Years: This Program Transformed My View Of It
There are many paths to health coaching, and mine was a path of illness. I faced frustrating health challenges for years, unable to identify the root cause. It would have been extremely helpful to have the support of a coach who could hold space for me during this difficult period.
After finally getting to the bottom of my mysterious symptoms, I became extremely passionate about helping others on their own journeys. I’ve always been the person that family and friends come to when they need a shoulder to cry on or simply want someone to hear them out when they are struggling, so moving into a coaching role felt like a natural step for me.
Speaking as a health coach for 14 years, and now the program manager at mindbodygreen's health coaching program, I can truly say that this path is the gift that keeps on giving.
How my background informed my focus as a coach
I have a Bachelor’s degree in Nutritional Science and several certifications related to wellness. I became a certified health coach back in 2009 and ran my own health coaching business for about six years. Since then, I’ve been coaching part-time in various settings.
As a coach, I primarily work with women looking to lose weight—an area I have personal experience with. I love supporting my clients in peeling back the layers so they, too, can discover the root cause of their weight challenges. It’s incredibly rewarding to witness the transformation that occurs when clients are given a safe space and support to do the work needed to help them reach their goals.
Over the years, I’ve also become more interested in growing my skills as a program manager in the well-being space. Recently, I began a role here at mindbodygreen as the program manager for the Health Coach Certification Program (HCC).
The standout aspect of mindbodygreen’s program
As a health coach myself, I can recognize the unique value of mindbodygreen’s program. Although I enjoyed the program I received my certification with initially, I now realize that I missed out on key evidence-based coaching skills that are essential to delivering clients the best possible outcomes.
I’ve been a fan of mindbodygreen since its inception, and I’ve long advocated for the platform’s holistic approach to health and well-being. The 20-week HCC program uses that holistic ethos to equip the next generation of coaches.
People are often surprised to learn that clients do most of the talking during coaching sessions. Coaches are not there to tell them what to do. Instead, the beauty of health coaching is that we are able to gently guide our clients into seeing for themselves the strength, resilience, and innate wisdom they possess. In turn, they feel empowered enough to eventually become their own health coach.
This is such a beautiful process to watch unfold—and the HCC instructors teach it in a way that is digestible and inspiring. I’ve personally learned so much from them in my short time with the program. They’ve helped me improve my own coaching abilities and increase my confidence as a coach. And the support they provide their students is unparalleled.
The takeaway
Being a health coach requires deep listening. We are not there to "fix" or judge clients but to help them share their vulnerabilities and find their own paths to healing. I’ve loved watching the way that mindbodygreen’s HCC instructors teach this beautiful process. Read student reviews of the transformative program here, and learn how to sign up for the next cohort here.
Kelly Greene holds a B.S. degree in Nutritional Science and is a certified holistic health coach and certified Reiki Master. After many years of working in Silicon Valley, Kelly could no longer deny her deep passion to inspire others to live a life of vibrant health and well-being. She then opened her own wellness company to help individuals reach their health goals by creating balance and peace within body, mind, and soul. She is currently the Program Manager at mindbodygreen's Health Coach Certification Program (HCC).