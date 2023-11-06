I've Worked In Healthcare For 14 Years: This Program Transformed My View Of It

There are many paths to health coaching, and mine was a path of illness. I faced frustrating health challenges for years, unable to identify the root cause. It would have been extremely helpful to have the support of a coach who could hold space for me during this difficult period.

After finally getting to the bottom of my mysterious symptoms, I became extremely passionate about helping others on their own journeys. I’ve always been the person that family and friends come to when they need a shoulder to cry on or simply want someone to hear them out when they are struggling, so moving into a coaching role felt like a natural step for me.

Speaking as a health coach for 14 years, and now the program manager at mindbodygreen's health coaching program, I can truly say that this path is the gift that keeps on giving.